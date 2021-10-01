Of the 74 seasons the LA Lakers have featured in the NBA, they have won the championship title 17 times. They are tied with the Boston Celtics as the franchise with the most NBA championships.

The Lakers had the opportunity to make history and clinch their 18th championship with their superteam last season. However, they failed to defend their 2020 NBA championship title after suffering defeat to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

The same is possible in the coming season and here are three reasons why.

3 reasons why the LA Lakers superteam might fail to deliver in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 A youthless team

The LA Lakers roster is filled with a wealth of experience, but one would be correct to say that it is also filled with aging players.

Their current roster includes Carmelo Anthony (37 years), LeBron James (36 years), Trevor Ariza (36 years), Marc Gasol (36 years), Dwight Howard (35 years), Rajon Rondo (35 years), Wayne Ellington (33 years), DeAndre Jordan (33 years), Russell Westbrook (32 years), and Kent Bazemore (32 years).

Can this team keep up with the pace of the modern NBA? The answer is clear in the numbers. Due to most players being older, they could be riddled with injuries that would put them in a very difficult spot.

This could impede the LA Lakers' journey to becoming the franchise with the most championship titles in NBA history, even with a superteam.

