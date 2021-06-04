3 Reasons why LA Lakers shouldn't trade Kyle Kuzma

The LA Lakers saw their disappointing 2020-21 NBA season come to an end on Thursday night after the Phoenix Suns beat them 100-113 to clinch the first-round series between the sides 2-4.

The defending champions had multiple reasons behind their poor season. It started with them having the shortest offseason in NBA history, along with 2020 NBA Finals runners-up Miami Heat, who also had to deal with the same problem.

Both @Lakers and @MiamiHEAT, last seasons Finalists, eliminated in the first round. Both had the shortest turnaround to start the season. Somebody make it make sense 🤔😏🧐.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) June 4, 2021

The LA Lakers star duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James missed a combined 63 games during the regular season, which saw them finish as the seventh-best team in the Western Conference. As a result, they had to go through the play-in tournament to secure a playoff berth.

The LA Lakers lost their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns despite being the favorites. Anthony Davis once again sustained an injury (groin), which many believe changed the course of the series. It happened in Game 4, where the Lakers were looking poised to win for a commanding 3-1 series lead.

However, the Lakers ended up losing Games 4,5 and 6 to eventually lose 4-2.

Kyle Kuzma could be on the move after a disappointing season, but the LA Lakers should look to keep him

Kyle Kuzma was one of the players from the LA Lakers, who received a lot of criticism from fans and critics for his dismal showing during the NBA Playoffs. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds on 29% shooting from the field. He did not have the best of regular seasons either but did shine on a few occasions, especially with LeBron and AD sidelined.

IF* Kuz is on the Lakers next season, gotta get a new tm. His🏀 IQ isn’t where it needs to be to be an elite player. Can’t feed post, fouls unnecessarily, plays a guy to drive that’s scorching hot from 3. I’ve seen enough🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 4, 2021

Many fans and analysts have suggested the four-season vet should be traded by the LA Lakers this summer. However, popular to contrary belief, the Lakers could benefit from not letting the forward leave. On that note, we list three reasons why not trading Kyle Kuzma could help the Lakers next season.

1) Wait for his trade value to increase over the next season

With all the media noise and Kyle Kuzma's disastrous individual performances, his trade value could drop significantly this summer. Considering that, the LA Lakers will not get the most ideal return for him at this stage.

Keeping that in mind, the Lakers should look to give him an extended run for the team. His performances could improve, and they could trade him mid-season or at the end of next season to get a better NBA trade deal.

As mentioned earlier, Kyle Kuzma flourished for the side when given a prominent role on multiple occasions. He had ten 20-point games this season, with a 30-point game against the Sacramento Kings being his season-best. He looked impressive in all those games as he was one of their primary scorers in the absence of AD and LeBron during the majority of those matchups.

If the LA Lakers give more responsibility to Kyle Kuzma next season, they could potentially get 20-point games from him regularly. They have a long offseason this time to work with players like him, and if they can condition him well, Kuzman could indeed become the third superstar the team has expected him to become.

To give him a prominent role, the LA Lakers could shift LeBron James back to the guard position and accommodate Kuzma on the frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis. With more games under his belt playing alongside the two stars in the team, Kyle Kuzma could still develop.

2) Kyle Kuzma could be motivated to do well after the criticism he endured this season

The LA Lakers have had a lot of young players before who shone elsewhere after leaving the team. Some of the best examples would be players like Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram and Jordan Clarkson, who went on to win individual awards in the NBA recently.

Akin to Kyle Kuzma, most of these players were criticized when they played for the Purple and Gold. However, after making their departure these players performed to the best of their abilities. One of the prime reasons for that was them playing a lead role on their new teams.

Most of them were in their 4th or 5th season when they hit their peak. The LA Lakers have a great chance of holding onto another young asset like Kyle Kuzma and should look to convert him as one of their best players this offseason. As mentioned earlier, giving him a prominent role could help Kuzma in his resurgence next season.

3) Size, Rebounding and Defensive ability

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma is one of the fewest young players in the league right now who fits the bill to be on the LA Lakers roster. His 6'10 frame, ability to rebound and defensive traits make him ideal for the Lakers, who prefer all of the aforementioned qualities in a player, as it suits their style of play.

The LA Lakers ended the season as the best defensive team in the league and did so despite the absence of LeBron and Anthony Davis for a huge chunk of the season. Kyle Kuzma was one of the few players who played regularly during that stretch and was a valuable presence on the defensive end.

Very few players around the league are as equipped as Kyle Kuzma is naturally, which only adds to why the LA Lakers should avoid trading him in the upcoming offseason.

