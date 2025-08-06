3 reasons why Lakers should be open to a Jonathan Kuminga trade for LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors are at an impasse with their forward Jonathan Kuminga over a contract extension. Still a free agent at the time of writing, the Congolese has been offered a contract by the Warriors but remains undecided about rejoining them for the season.Despite their differences, Tim Kawakami reports that Warriors owner Joe Lacob is a fan of Jonathan Kuminga and has no plans to trade him this summer, unless it’s for a deal he considers worthwhile. Although many teams are interested in the forward, the Warriors' ability to match any offer has stopped teams from offering a contract.With the Warriors putting a $7.9 million extension offer on the table, the Jonathan Kuminga situation has other teams watching closely. Among them are the LA Lakers, who could use an athletic boost on the wing. While their trade assets are limited, there’s a case to be made for exploring a bold move, even if it means parting with LeBron James. Here are three reasons why such a deal might make sense.Three reasons why the Lakers should be open to a Jonathan Kuminga trade for LeBron James#3. The addition of depth and athleticism over a short windowThe Lakers have been active this offseason, bringing in Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. After moving Anthony Davis, the team had a glaring need at center, which they quickly addressed with Ayton, while Smart adds valuable depth and toughness to the backcourt.Although LaRavia strengthens the wing rotation, Jonathan Kuminga could be an even better fit. An athletic forward with a reliable shooting touch, Kuminga has the versatility to cover multiple positions and the potential to step in as a strong successor to LeBron James.#2. Future-oriented roster buildingWhile LeBron James remains one of the greatest players in basketball history, he’s now in the twilight of his career. The four‑time champion will turn 41 this year, and swapping him for 22‑year‑old Jonathan Kuminga could be a smart long‑term move for the Lakers.It would give them a chance to fully commit to building around Luka Dončić, with Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia and Adou Thiero already forming a promising young forward rotation.Moving LeBron’s $52 million contract would free up major cap space, giving the Lakers room to lock in Kuminga on a team‑friendly deal and keep building for the future. With smart mid‑season moves, they could still contend now while setting themselves up for long‑term success.#1. Unlocking Luka’s full control of the offenseWith LeBron and Doncic on the team, the duo will need to share ball-handling duties. Both players are playmakers and need to see the ball to make plays happen, which in turn can slow the offensive flow, making it detrimental to the team in the long run.However, with Kuminga in the team, Luka would take complete control of the offense, as the forward prefers to stand at the perimeter to dish threes or drive in. This move would also allow the team to build a system fully around Doncic's strengths without having to balance another high‑usage creator.