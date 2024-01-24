3 reasons the Lakers should raid the Hornets' fire sale ft. Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington & more

As the LA Lakers continue to monitor possible upgrades before the trade deadline, the Charlotte Hornets have become a team to watch. After trading away one of their key players this week, reports suggets that they might be willing to excute more deals in the coming weeks.

Armed with contracts of all sizes, LA has options when it comes to the trade deadline. If they want to have another deep playoff run this year, changes need to be made. At the moment, they are struggling to hover around .500 and are in nith place in the Western Conference standings.

Looking at this group of players, they all have something of value they could bring to the Lakers if acquired via trade.

Reasons the Lakers should raid the Hornets' fire sale

1) Experience

As a team looking to contend for a championship, the Lakers need players with experience. With that in mind, Gordon Hayward is an interesting name for them on the Charlotte Hornets' roster.

Hayward, 33, is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists in 25 games this season. While he isn't an All-Star-level player anymore, he could still be an upgrade for LA.

At his peak, Hayward was a near 40% three-point shooter. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis should generate open looks to get back to his level of production. On top of that, he can help with facilitation, and has 29 playoff games under his belt.

2) Size and optionality

Another player from the Hornets the Lakers could covit is P.J. Washington. His skill set could make LA more flexible in the frontcourt.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Washington might not seem like an imposing forward. However, he's done well in the past when utilized as a small-ball five. Having someone who could play center and not clog up the paint is crucial for a team like LA.

Having optionality at the center position is crucial when looking at their biggest rivals. If LA wants to reach the finals, they'll have to get through the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. Knowing this, the Lakers will need as many bodies as possible when it comes to defending him.

3) Future flexibility

As a 20 point per game scorer, Miles Birdges might be the most notable name on this list. While he does come with baggage due to his off-the-court actions, the young forward could add more athleticism to the Lakers' roster. He is also a player who can help them now and in the future.

After this season, Bridges is set to become a free agent. Bringing in expiring contracts can be beneficial to LA in the long term. Along with adding players who can help the team now, the front office maintains flexibility moving forward when it comes to roster building.

As an organization always looking to make a big splash, having financial flexibility makes life a lot easier for the front office.

