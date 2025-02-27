3 reasons why LeBron James could earn his first All-Defensive Team selection after 10 years 

LeBron James is long removed from his Defensive Player of the Year-caliber campaign in 2012-13. James finished as the runner-up in the award voting behind Marc Gasol. The 2012-13 DPOY voting drew some criticism among fans, as James finished with an All-Defensive first-team selection, while Gasol was named to the second-team.

James has earned six All-Defensive nods in his career, with his most recent selection coming in 2013-14, his final season in Miami. Fast forward 11 years and the NBA's all-time leading scorer is making a legitimate case for his first All-Defensive selection in over a decade.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, head coach JJ Redick commended James' effort on the defensive end, telling reporters he feels the four-time MVP is "playing at an All-NBA defense level."

Building on Redick's argument, here are three reasons why LeBron James could earn his seventh All-Defensive selection over 10 years removed from his most recent nod.

3 reasons why LeBron James could earn his 7th All-Defensive team

#1. Steal streak

JJ Redick is arguing based on James' defensive effort over the last six weeks of play, during which the Lakers have won 15 of 19 games. Over that stretch, LeBron James has racked up a steal streak of eight games.

Making an argument for "The King" to earn an All-Defensive bid based on his per-game numbers is a difficult feat. The 21-time All-Star is averaging under a block and a steal per game but has bolstered his numbers on the defensive end over recent weeks. During his eight-game steal streak, James is averaging 1.4 steals per game, tied for the 12th-most among players during that stretch.

#2. Defensive win shares

In February, there are just three players to notch (0.186) defensive win shares and play in at least half of the games on the month's schedule. Among those three players is LeBron James, who, to Redick's credit, is living up to his All-Defensive billing with his recent play.

James is separating himself from some of the NBA's best defenders. Golden State Warriors teammates Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski are the only other players with more win shares this month.

#3. Defensive rating

Through 52 games, LeBron James has posted the third-best defensive rating of his 22-year career (112.8). He is eclipsing his 104.8 rating from his 2013-14 campaign, his latest All-Defensive nod.

James set a career-best 114.5 defensive rating last season but is surging over the last month. With consistency down the stretch of the season, he could be on his way to earning his first All-Defensive selection in over 10 years.

Do you think LeBron James deserves his first All-Defensive selection in 10 years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

