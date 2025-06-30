3 reasons why LeBron James could gain the most from potential trade to Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James’ future with both the LA Lakers and the NBA is now under intense speculation following recent reports, including his wife reportedly urging him to retire soon, and his agent stating that James still wants one final, serious run at a title. On Sunday, James exercised his $52.7 million player option to return for his 23rd NBA season.
NBA insider Jovan Buha mentioned that the Dallas Mavericks are a team worth watching.
“There has been some buzz I will say in the general NBA ether over the last week or two with LeBron and Dallas… If he does ask out… I would say keep an eye on Dallas,” he said.
A potential move to Dallas would see James reunited with two of his former title-winning teammates, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, along with rising star Cooper Flagg. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd also served as an assistant on the Lakers' 2020 championship team.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Could chasing a title in Dallas make sense for LeBron? Quite possibly. Here are three reasons why.
3 reasons a move to the Dallas Mavericks makes sense for LeBron James
1. The fit is natural
Unlike when LeBron James first arrived in LA back in 2018 and had to acclimate to a young core — most of whom were eventually shipped out for Anthony Davis — a transition to Dallas would be far smoother.
As mentioned earlier, he already has championship chemistry with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, and Jason Kidd is a familiar voice on the sideline. The Mavericks also boast quality role players like Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II.
Dallas has established a strong defensive culture, something GM Nico Harrison often highlights. While James will turn 41 this December, he still brings defensive impact and elite offensive versatility that would slot in well with the Mavericks’ identity.
2. The Lakers are shifting toward Luka Doncic
When the Lakers pulled off a blockbuster to acquire Luka Doncic, it essentially signaled a pivot toward a post-LeBron James era. But stylistically, the pairing is already showing signs of strain, with both players needing the ball to be effective.
James has shared enthusiasm about playing alongside Doncic, but in a stacked Western Conference, the Lakers might be further from title contention than the Mavericks.
3. It gives him the best title shot
The only team to beat the reigning 2025 champion OKC Thunder in the playoffs? The Dallas Mavericks. While Luka Doncic led the way, key role players like PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford dominated key stretches.
Most of that Finals team remains intact, and with LeBron James stepping in for Doncic, there’s a realistic chance the Mavericks could recreate — or even improve on — that deep playoff run.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.