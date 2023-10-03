3 reasons why LeBron James could retire after the 2023-24 season

LeBron James enters his 21st season in the NBA, and on the league's media day on October 2, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar had a direct answer about his future. The last time he had spoken to the reporters was after the team was swept by defending champions Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, where he hinted at retirement at the end of the press conference.

However, James had the 'not today' comeback during the ESPYs earlier this year, confirming that he would return for another season, one short of Vince Carter's 22 seasons in the league. On the team's media day ahead of the new season, the four-time NBA champion was asked about retirement, he replied that he still had "a lot more left in the tank to give."

But chances are that this might be James' last season in the NBA, despite his wish to win more championships or play alongside his son Bronny James when he forays into the league.

Here are three reasons why LeBron James might retire after the 2023-24 season.

#3 The physical toll on his body

There's no denying that, at his age, LeBron James continues to defy father time and stay as one of the fittest players in the league, churning out stellar numbers for long stretches throughout the season. But even after the roster the front office has built around James and Anthony Davis, there is no doubt that 'The King' will push his frame to the limit as it gives the Lakers the best chance to win their second championship in four years.

James himself didn't deny the toll on his body. According to The Athletic, he spoke about pushing himself through a grueling 82-game regular season:

"As far as physical toll, I don’t know, we’ll see how I feel at the end of the season. But from the players that we have here that I can think of off the top of my head that could fill that roster up, I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn’t have to do much. I mean, rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, defend, block some shots, you know. But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

LeBron James will have a call to make by the end of the season, and the hope is that he remains injury-free to further prolong his longevity.

#2 Family time

After his son Bronny James' scary cardiac arrest in July this year, James was reported to have switched his role to becoming a full-time dad taking care of the 18-year-old, and by the end of this season, the league's leading scorer will have turned 39 with more emphasis on his family.

At this stage, James will be the first to agree that there is more to life than just basketball, and if it means being the mentor to his sons and his daughter on and off the hardwood, he will almost definitely take that route.

#1 LeBron James has nothing to prove

Despite the constant GOAT comparisons with Michael Jordan, LeBron James has nothing to prove. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever players to have laced up in the NBA. His stats, accolades and his 21 years of work speak volumes about the decorated star that he is.

He may have two titles less than Jordan, but he has already been cemented in the pantheon of greats. This makes his 21st season all the more important. If he can walk away from the game with the Larry O'Brien in his hand, that would be one epic way to end his career.