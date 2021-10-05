3 reasons why Matisse Thybulle can become a better defender than Ben Simmons

In just two seasons in the NBA, Matisse Thybulle has become one of the best perimeters and on-ball defenders in the NBA. Last season he was selected into his first All-Defense team and will likely be the first of many.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: The 76ers are not paying Ben Simmons his $8.25 million payment due today as the three-time All-Star awaits a trade. Simmons still is not showing up to Philadelphia and has understood the ramifications of his holdout. Sources: The 76ers are not paying Ben Simmons his $8.25 million payment due today as the three-time All-Star awaits a trade. Simmons still is not showing up to Philadelphia and has understood the ramifications of his holdout.

Ben Simmons will likely be traded soon, as hostilities between Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have only worsened with training camp starting. Simmons played a crucial role in the 76ers defense, getting second place in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Thybulle will be asked to take on a more prominent role this season and should be able to make up for the loss of Simmons on defense.

#3 Matisse Thybulle physical attributes

Philadelphia 76ers Matisse Thybulle stealing the ball from Trae Young

Even though Thybulle is a good five inches smaller than Simmons, they still have the same wingspan at 6’11”. Both have long arms that allow them to contest threes, block a layup attempt, jump into passing lanes, and pock away loose balls.

For Thybulle, being smaller might be an advantage. Thybulle is about 40 pounds lighter than Simmons, allowing him to play tighter on smaller guards than Simmons. When the 76ers played the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs last year, Trae Young could dictate how Simmons guarded him by using his speed. Simmons would play off of Young, allowing Young to use his speed to drive by him. Simmons would still recover a lot of the time to contest the shot, but Young had a slight advantage.

Harrison Grimm @Harrison_Grimm What a massive defensive sequence from Matisse Thybulle. You rarely see Trae Young’s runners get blocked. What a massive defensive sequence from Matisse Thybulle. You rarely see Trae Young’s runners get blocked. https://t.co/gyUnD8bmoN

When Thybulle was tasked with defending Young, Thybulle could guard Young however he wanted. He was fast enough to be right in front of Young the entire time but had the arm length to contest every shot.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar