3 reasons why the Miami Heat could be the 2022 Eastern Conference Champions

The 2020-21 NBA season was a step down for the Miami Heat as they placed 6th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 40-32 and crashed out of the playoffs in the first round. The Heat were crowned Eastern Conference champions in the 2019-20 season but lost the NBA Finals to the Phoenix Suns.

It has been a good start to the new season for the Miami Heat as they have recorded five victories in their first six games played in the league. They are a knit group and are favorites to be the Eastern Conference Champions.

Reasons why the Miami Heat are favorites to win the Eastern Conference

#1 Squad depth

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat is defended by Justin Robinson #55 of the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

The Miami Heat's current roster is one that is equipped to shield the team from worries about injuries as the squad has depth. That speaks heavily to the richness of talent that exists within the team's bench and their readiness to show up whenever they are called upon.

The Miami Heat have quality players in all positions and are considered to have one of the best starting lineups in the league. The anticipated return of Victor Oladipo from his injury spell is expected to be a boost to their arsenal. The interesting array of players on their roster and their squad depth makes the Eastern Conference championship title theirs to lose.

#2 Experienced players

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat during their game at Barclays Center on October 27, 2021 in New York City.

The acquisition of Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris positioned the Miami Heat as one of the teams in the league who had a successful offseason. These NBA superstars come into the team with championship experience, hoping to rub that off on the Heat's players.

Prior to the signing of these veterans, no Miami Heat player had won a championship title except for the 41-year old power forward Udonis Haslem. That all changed during the offseason acquisitions, which sent a clear message as to what the Heat have their eyes set on in the new season. These players will be vital in the Miami Heat's championship campaign and could aid them in winning the Eastern Conference.

#3 Amazing shooting power

Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Erik Spoelstra's team is fortified with quality shooting powerhouses, including but not limited to Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. Robinson's excellent three-point shooting ability, alongside Herro, is surely a combo that sets the Miami Heat apart in the Eastern Conference.

Butler leads the pack with 25.3 points, shooting a brilliant 52.9 field goal percentage and 89.1% from the charity stripe. Herro places second with 22.0 points scored with a field goal accuracy of 45.8%, shooting an average of 8.2-of-17.8 from the field and a 3-point percentage of .395. Robinson has recorded the most three-pointers scored for the Miami Heat, sinking 17 three-pointers in 53 attempts.

