3 Reasons why Miami Heat can contend for the 2021-22 NBA Championship

The 2019-20 NBA Championship runners-up Miami Heat have made some incredible changes to their roster. Heat management have signed Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris. What these signings will yield for the team, only the future will tell. But they sure look good on paper.

For the team from Florida, the 2020-21 season was disappointing for more than one reason. After a brilliant run in the 2020 finals, Miami were highly anticipated as championship contenders. But the Heat's 40-34 win loss ratio was a reality check for all those that had faith in the men from South Beach.

The made-it-by-an-inch playoff team was outperformed by the title-hungry Milwaukee Bucks in the very first round and sent back to the drawing board.

The Miami Heat can contend for the 2021-22 NBA Championship

Issues with the past season aside, the upcoming season seems to be more promising for the Miami Heat. In fact, their ability to contend for a championship is so strong that we'd like to share three reasons to help you believe us.

#1 Defense

Jimmy Butler against the Indiana Pacers

It is surprising how much modern fans and analytics departments ignore the age-old virtue of "defense wins games." A defensively elite team can influence more turnovers, limit second attempts, and control the rhythm of the game.

The Miami Heat are a team that has arguably the best defense in the league. In their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, they were the only team that was able to properly defend Giannis Antetokounmpo and restrict his offensive abilities. The Heat had an answer to every presumably unstoppable Greek Freak move.

Heat: Bosh Joins Bam Request Line... 'Shoot It' (via @k_said_que) https://t.co/zSpy9Ev4m1 — All U Can Heat (@AllUCanHeat1) August 30, 2021

This year's roster, however, looks far more defensively stronger than the 2020-21 season. With the addition of PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris, the Heat line-up has become a nightmare for opposing teams. On paper, this exceptional defense has the potential to frustrate every opponent.

1 YEAR AGO TODAY

Jimmy Butler scored 27 of his Playoff Career-High 40 PTS in the 2nd half of a GM1 win vs the Bucks. #HeatTwitter pic.twitter.com/zTn4XlMMME — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 31, 2021

Apart from the new signings, the Miami Heat's defensive stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are exceptional in their particular roles. Adebayo can overwhelm players in the paint; controlling rebounds, swatting shots, and generally irritating opponents. At the same time, Butler is one of the greatest perimeter defenders in the league. His IQ and quick reading allows him to make key defensive decisions as well.

