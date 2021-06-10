3 reasons why Miami Heat should target Kawhi Leonard in the upcoming 2021 NBA off-season

Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers' star and two-time Finals MVP, will be an unrestricted free agent during the 2021 NBA Free Agency period if he decides to opt out of the player option in his contract with LAC.

If he finally decides to enter free agency, Leonard will surely be the main priority for several teams looking for a superstar with a great resume in the postseason. Still, it is likely that the two-time NBA champion will remain in Los Angeles.

Though staying with the LA Clippers in his hometown could be the easiest choice for Leonard, there has been some noise about his possible departure, and the Miami Heat have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Why the Miami Heat should pursuit Kawhi Leonard in the upcoming 2021 NBA Free Agency

In this article, we will give you three reasons why the Miami Heat should go all-in on Kawhi Leonard if he is available in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#3 Kawhi Leonard could be an essential piece to relaunch the Miami Heat's championship hopes

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers

The Miami Heat managed to reach the 2020 NBA Finals during the particular 2020 NBA Playoffs in the Orlando bubble. But Jimmy Butler and company did not manage to achieve anything similar in 2021, as they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the Miami Heat finished only in sixth place in the Eastern Conference during the 2020-21 NBA regular season, they were respected heading into the 2021 NBA Playoffs due to their prowess the previous year.

However, they were clearly overpowered by Milwaukee, and with the Eastern Conference now going through the stacked Brooklyn Nets, the Heat need a big move in order to stay relevant.

Pat Riley and company will need another big name for next year, and landing Kawhi Leonard would really put the team back on the map.

#2 Kawhi Leonard is a great scorer who does not need to handle the ball every time

President Pat Riley of the Miami Heat

From a purely offensive standpoint, Kawhi Leonard could be a perfect fit for the Miami Heat. He would be the team's first option on offense, but his great scoring rate would not mean the offense will change completely with his addition.

Leonard is more of a scorer who allows the game to find him, and that would work in an offense guided by Jimmy Butler from a playmaking standpoint.

Although he became a great offensive weapon later in his career, Leonard is now a great, reliable scorer who can get it done at every stage. If he decides to opt out of his deal with the LA Clippers, Kawhi's offense will be fine in Miami.

Leonard averaged 24.8 points and 5.2 assists per game in the 2020-21 regular season, but he only ranked 26th in the entire NBA in Usage Percentage.

#1 Kawhi Leonard is a proven performer in the NBA Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard after winning the 2019 NBA championship

This is the most important part of it all. If Kawhi Leonard's arrival can relaunch the Miami Heat's championship hopes, it is only because he has been a proven winner. He has shown with the San Antonio Spurs and mainly with the Toronto Raptors that he can lead a team through a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

Leonard won the 2014 NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs and was named Finals MVP after a greatly efficient performance. He did not average flashy numbers then, but he eventually became the offensive leader of the Spurs. He then played an extraordinary role in the Toronto Raptors NBA title in 2019, again earning the Finals MVP trophy.

Also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Leonard can still be a great one-on-one defender and make it hard for the opposing team's best scorer.

Adding Kawhi Leonard to the core with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who were part of the Miami Heat's run to the 2020 NBA Finals, would be a huge move in several areas, and postseason performances are one aspect.

Leonard averages 21.1 points, seven rebounds and three assists in his postseason career with great shooting splits of 51/40/84.

Dear reader, could you please take a short 30-second survey to help us improve and give you better NBA/basketball coverage on our site? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava