3 Reasons why the Miami Heat should not trade Tyler Herro in the 2021 NBA offseason

NBA trade rumors surrounding Tyler Herro leaving the Miami Heat have been picking up steam lately. Multiple teams are interested in trading for the second-year guard this summer if the Heat do make him available.

The Miami Heat endured a disappointing 2021 NBA Playoffs, getting swept 0-4 in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks. They are looking to capitalize on the rise of Bam Adebayo and the prime of Jimmy Butler to land their first NBA title since 2013.

Tyler Herro has emerged as one of their best trading blocks to acquire another superstar that could provide invaluable support to Butler and Adebayo in the coming season.

Herro did not make the kind of leap that he was expected to have after a solid rookie year. His numbers did see a rise, but he was inconsistent for large periods and had a dismal playoffs campaign as well. It's rumored to be a key reason why the Miami Heat could be willing to explore trades involving him.

The Miami Heat have been reluctant to let go of their young talent in the past and reportedly even refused to include him in trades for the likes of James Harden and Kyle Lowry. That could change, though, and it may not be in their best interests to trade Tyler Herro at this stage.

On that note, we list three reasons why trading Herro isn't the best solution to the Miami Heat's cause at the moment.

#3 Tyler Herro's contract gives the Miami Heat cap flexibility

Tyler Herro is still on his rookie-scale contract and is owed roughly $10 million over the next two seasons, the 2022-23 season being a team option. If the Miami Heat decide to let go of players like Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala, they can create more cap space to sign top free agent prospects in the market.

Dragic, 35, has a $19 million team option, while Iguodala, 37, has a $15 million team option for next season. Not exercising those contracts would benefit the Miami Heat immensely in their pursuit of top-quality free agents.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro is on a value-for-money contract and is still a lethal option coming off the bench or as a starter if need be. He averaged 15.1 points per game during the 2020-21 NBA season, which are considered to be remarkable numbers for a developing role player who is yet to reach his ceiling.

