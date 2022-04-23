3 reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks could lose to the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are tied 1-1 in their Eastern Conference series. And it's becoming increasingly difficult to say for certain who will advance to the semifinals.

It was an impressive start to the series for the Bucks, who took Game 1 at Fiserv Forum 93-86. However, Chicago took Game 2 with a 114-110 victory.

On Friday night, the attention will be on United Center as both teams will be desperate to go ahead in the series. Although the Bucks were the favorites, the underdogs could likely pull off an upset against the defending champions.

There is still a lot of action left in this series before a winner is ascertained. Even so, some are starting to doubt the Bucks' ability to win this series.

That said, here are three reasons why the Bucks could get eliminated by the Bulls.

No. 3: Struggles defending the 3-point line

The Bucks have not been a great defensive team, at least not as good as last season's championship team, moreso in the 3-point area. They have given up a lot of 3-pointers to Chicago, and that could hurt them in the series.

Although the Bulls have shot way fewer 3-pointers so far in the series, they have been more effective. In the Game 2, the Bulls shot 48% on 25 attempts from the perimeter.

No. 2: Losing Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton played 33 minutes in Game 2 before being taken off due to an MCL sprain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Bucks will have to play without Middleton for the rest of this first-round series against Chicago.

There is no chance Milwaukee will get Middleton back before the end of the series. Middleton, the second-best player on the roster behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, is the Bucks' best shooter.

Playing without Middleton will leave plenty of the heavy lifting to Giannis. While he is a force, it will be difficult for him to outplay the Bulls team with several scoring options.

No. 1: The Milwaukee Bucks have not figured out a way to stop DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan had a poor outing in Game 1 but bounced back exquisitely. Debo's display in Game 2 was a masterpiece, as the veteran forward registered 41 points on 16-for-31 shooting.









41 points and series evened up.

The King of Midrange easily got to his spots and knocked down shots. Wesley Mathews has been no match for him, and if he continues cooking, the Bucks could get knocked out of this series.

