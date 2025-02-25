3 reasons why Naz Reid could be perfect partner for Victor Wembanyama if he joins the Spurs

Naz Reid could team up with Victor Wembanyama next season if the rumors hold true. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Monday that Reid could opt out of his $15 million player option next season to test free agency. The San Antonio Spurs, per Bovada Official, are +400 to land the reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner.

The Spurs shut down the Frenchman after the All-Star weekend after a battery of tests revealed he has a blood clot in his right shoulder. Although Wemby will sit out the remainder of the season, the team's front office is already likely looking at ways to improve the roster next season.

If Naz Reid does exercise his player option to become an unrestricted free agent, the Spurs could pair him with Victor Wembanyama.

3 reasons why Naz Reid would complement Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio

#3, Naz Reid knows how to play in an oversized frontcourt

Naz Reid played with Karl-Anthony Towns before the Timberwolves sent KAT to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle. Reid comes off the bench for Rudy Gobert, but Chris Finch has used him alongside both centers in Minnesota.

Reid could thrive in a role beside Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. He would know how to play off the "Alien" and take advantage of opportunities because of the attention Wemby and De’Aaron Fox get.

The San Antonio Spurs had their best years when they had Tim Duncan and David Robinson together. They might try to replicate the same strategy, particularly when Gregg Popovich returns to coach the team.

#2, Reid can help open the floor for Wembanyama

The Spurs use Harrison Barnes instead of Jeremy Sochan alongside Victor Wembanyama because of the veteran’s outside shooting. Barnes is hitting 41.0% from deep, the best on the roster for players with at least 40 games.

To acquire Reid, they might have to give up Barnes. The Timberwolves center is seven years younger and has shot 40.8% from deep in his last two seasons. Reid is bigger, a better rebounder and shoots just as well as Barnes.

Wembanyama and Reid are improving as ball handlers and shot creators. The inside-out plays Pop used to design for Duncan and Robinson will likely return. The legendary coach can be even more creative as the Wemby-Reid duo has better range than the legendary tandem.

#1, Naz Reid can make Victor Wembanyama's job easier

Naz Reid has started in 68 games in six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has played in the shadows of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. The former undrafted player out of LSU could blossom once he gets a starting role alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Reid is averaging career highs in points (14.9 PPG), rebounds (5.8 RPG) and assists (2.1 APG) this season as a backup. As a starter for the Timberwolves, he has been even better. Reid is putting up 20.1 PPG behind 46.6% efficiency, including 35.4% from deep. He is also contributing 8.9 RPG, 3.3 APG and 1.7 BPG.

The Spurs should at least be interested in seeing Naz Reid start alongside Victor Wembanyama. As Reid gets better, he can also make Wembanyama’s job easier.

