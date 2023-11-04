3 reasons why NBA fans believe superstars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo are on PEDs

Professional athletes like those in the NBA almost always have to deal with questions about performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) usage. However, it's not at all surprising, considering the top-notch performances they exhibit each time they take the floor.

Superstars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo have had at some point in their illustrious careers confronted questions about PEDs. They, however, have not been found guilty of using them.

Nevertheless, here are three reasons why NBA fans believe league superstars are using PEDs

Why NBA fans think league stars are on PEDs

Here are three reasons:

#1 Longevity

Fans think that some basketball superstars are using PEDs for their longevity in a tough league like the NBA. That's especiallty thrown the way of LA Lakers talisman All-Star James.

Even at age 38 and in his 21st year in the NBA, ‘The King’ remains a potent force on both ends. While some of his contemporaries are already retired or have slowed down considerably, James is still going great guns with no signs of slowing down yet.

#2 Immense muscular growth

NBA stars are suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs for the immense growth of their muscles. When skinny players come back bulkier, steroid use immediately comes to mind for some fans.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Antetokounmpo and the Lakers’ Davis have their share of doubters for how they developed their bodies over time. Admittedly, when the ‘Greek Freak’ and ‘AD’ bulked up, they became far better players and dominated in their class.

#3 Suspiciously fast recovery from injury

While players coming back from injury quickly is always a welcome sight, some fans still find it suspect.

It's true that using certain PEDs can aid in fast-tracking recovery time, but they're banned by the NBA.

Interestingly, Basketball Hall-of Famer Tracy McGrady admitted that he had considered using PEDs for his chronic knee problem to speed up recovery but just could not do it.

Of course, the NBA has had its share of guilty parties as far PED use is concerned, but they are more of the exception than the rule.

Amid questions about PEDs, LeBron James seeks to play more years in the NBA

Amid constant talk of PED use, LeBron James seeks to play more years in the NBA.

While constantly being confronted with questions about PED use, LeBron James, 38, said that as long as his mind is still in what he does, he will continue playing.

Now in his 21st year in the NBA, ‘The King’ is still performing at a high level, as he's still very committed in his craft as a player. And as long as he has that, he intends to push forward.

In one of his postgame interviews last season, James said:

“I don't have a number (on how many more years I want to play). I know as long as my mind stays in it, I can play at this level for a minute. Now, that's up to my mind.

"My body is going to be okay because if my mind is into it. I will make sure my body is taken care of, and I'll continue to put in the work.”

In the ongoing NBA season, James has been steady 24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and a block.