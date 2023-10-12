3 reasons why there could be a new champion in the NBA

Last season, the Denver Nuggets became NBA champions for the first time in franchise history. It was one of the most memorable title wins in recent memory, considering how it was a first for many of the players on the Nuggets squad. It's also worth noting how it was a feel-good moment for Nikola Jokic, given that he was arguably robbed of becoming the league's MVP three times in a row.

While Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets fulfilled their Cinderella story, there's a huge possibility they won't be able to successfully defend their title this season. Earlier this summer, a plethora of NBA teams made significant trades and changes in their roster in preparation for the 2023-24 season. With that in mind, more teams seem to look more competitive this time around.

Here's a look at three reasons why a new NBA champion could be crowned come 2024:

2024 NBA Champions: Who will take the crown?

#1. A stacked Phoenix Suns team

One of the most mind-boggling trades during the offseason was when the Washington Wizards decided to go full rebuild mode and sent away Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. Beal alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant already looks intimidating when grouped together. This is solely because the three of them are some of the best scorers in the league today.

Considering how they're going to be working as the Suns' big three, the rest of the NBA should brace themselves for a barrage of baskets when going up against them. While many believe their egos might get in the way, it's not entirely impossible if Phoenix ends up winning the 2024 championship.

#2. Big improvements for the LA Lakers

While the LA Lakers are essentially still revolving their lineup around Anthony Davis and LeBron James, it's clear that the organization has learned from their past mistakes. Earlier this summer, the Lakers' management secured younger talents on their bench rather than investing in older players who are shells of their former selves.

With that said, fans can expect to see a lot more energy from the Lakers this season, which could end up becoming a hindrance to the Denver Nuggets' title defense in the playoffs.

#3. Glory returns to the East

Despite the Western Conference looking more stacked than ever, one of the most unexpected trades happened days before the preseason. The Portland Trail Blazers once and for all let go of Damian Lillard and traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks. Fans were immediately thrilled when they learned about the sudden trade considering how good of a player Lillard still is even in his 30s.

With Damian Lillard on Giannis Antetokounmpo's side, they immediately became the favorites in the East to make it to this season's NBA Finals. If they hypothetically faced the Denver Nuggets in the finals, the Bucks' chances of winning are higher if we're going to compare their offensive games alone.