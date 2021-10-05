3 reasons why Nikola Jokic can win the MVP award again in the 2021-22 NBA season

Nikola Jokic was the 2020-21 NBA Most Valuable Player, edging out second-place Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and third-place Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, who were all finalists for the award.

The Denver Nuggets center averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists in the regular season with a field goal of 56.6% to earn himself the MVP title in the previous season. He could top his previous and outperform every other player in the league to win the 2021-22 NBA MVP award and here's why.

Three reasons why Nikola Jokic can win the MVP award again in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Durability/Availability

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets walks off the court after having a word with Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns after Jokic was ejected from the game in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

To win the MVP you must be available for games, as your inability to play games will hamper your chances a great deal. No one was more available than Jokic was in the previous season, as he was one of 11 players in the league to have featured in all 72 games. But he did so while carrying his team on his back and hitting a career-high in points, field goals, rebounds and assists.

He could reenact such durability in the coming season and surpass his previous season records while doing so. This will ultimately aid him in winning the NBA's most prestigious award for a second time consecutively.

