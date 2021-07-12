3 reasons why Orlando Magic's new head coach Jamahl Mosley is the right choice

The Orlando Magic, through their official Twitter page, have announced the signing of Jamahl Mosley as their next head coach. The franchise will introduce him to the media on Monday afternoon.

A few weeks after the 2020-21 NBA regular season, the Orlando Magic and Steve Clifford mutually agreed to part ways. Clifford, who still had one year left on his contract, failed to take the Orlando Magic to the next level.

We have named Jamahl Mosley as our head coach.



We have named Jamahl Mosley as our head coach.

Welcome to Orlando, Coach Mosley!

With the Orlando Magic fully invested in a rebuild, they decided to part ways with Clifford, as the two parties' mutual interests no longer aligned. Mosley will be taking the reins as head coach and will be tasked with creating a formidable team around Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac.

Although it will be his first run as a head coach in the NBA, Mosley will be eager to get off to a flying start, as he is surrounded by incredible talent. With the off-season approaching, he will have the opportunity to bring in players he believes could be great additions to the team.

Although there was little or no chatter about Mosley's application for the job, he is the chosen one. He is now the 15th head coach of the Orlando Magic in their 32 seasons in the NBA.

On that note, here are three reasons why Jamahl Mosley is the right choice for the Orlando Magic's head coach position.

#1 The Orlando Magic will benefit from his player development skill

With a roster filled with young talent, the Orlando Magic needed a head coach who can help the players hone their talents in the NBA. Mosley is renowned for his player development prowess, communication and ability to build relationships with his players.

Mosley started his coaching career with the Denver Nuggets as a player development coach in 2005 before he was promoted to assistant coach in 2007. However, he plied his trade with the Dallas Mavericks for the last seven years.

Watching Mavericks assistant (and Magic coaching candidate) Jamahl Mosley here, you definitely get more of the "on-court with his players" vibe/chemistry you see from Kenny Atkinson than you do with the other Orlando candidates, fwiw:

Everyone who knows Mosley speaks highly of his relationship with Luka Doncic. The 42-year-old is lauded for helping Doncic develop into the exceptional player he is today. Mosley's ability to connect with young players is perhaps the most important reason why the Orlando Magic chose to hire him.

Mosley is very involved in the development of players. That is seen time and time again as he often drops the clipboard to dish out practical lessons. His identity resonates with the Orlando Magic, as his approach to coaching is based on his innate desire to help players grow.

