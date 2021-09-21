3 reasons why the Phoenix Suns won't make it to the NBA Finals again anytime soon

Last season was one of the best campaigns the Phoenix Suns have had in decades. They made the 2021 NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 after a dominant 51-win season (in 72 games). Unfortunately, they faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the final stage and blew a 2-0 lead. They lost four straight Finals games and with it, the series.

We are now less than a month away from live NBA action as the 2021-22 NBA season kicks off on October 19th, 2021. The hype and excitement for the upcoming season has already begun and fans and analysts have started predicting what lies ahead for the strong teams.

The Phoenix Suns are tied with the Utah Jazz for the 5th-highest pre-season odds to win the 2022 NBA championship behind the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

Despite making the Finals just a few months ago, not many pundits and oddsmakers are confident in the Phoenix Suns for next season. It is a popular belief that the Suns will not make the NBA Finals again, and last season was a one-and-done trip. Let's take a look at three reasons why that might be true.

#1 The Phoenix Suns didn't make any major changes in the offseason

The Phoenix Suns during Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns are not exactly a top-heavy team that is run by superstars. Sure, Devin Booker and Chris Paul ran the show in the 2020-21 campaign, but they couldn't have achieved anything last season if not for the exploits of Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges.

Even Cam Johnson and Cam Payne were spectacular for the team. The Suns needed to make a flashy acquisition this summer but seemingly had a quiet offseason instead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the paint in the NBA Finals and bullied the Phoenix Suns. For some reason, coach Monty Williams thought building a wall wasn't necessary and that 22-year-old Deandre Ayton could handle the two-time MVP by himself. We all know what happened and Antetokounmpo had his way.

So the Suns reacted by signing 33-year-old JaVale McGee in the offseason for a backup 7-footer. But is he the solution to their problems? Probably not. McGee will likely come off the bench for limited minutes and is not expected to be a major force in the playoffs.

The Suns have made it official and announced the signing of Olympic gold medalist JaVale McGee.



The Phoenix Suns still don't have a third reliable All-Star and that might be enough to disqualify them against some of the Western Conference powerhouses.

