3 reasons why Phoenix Suns must pay Deandre Ayton and retain him ahead of the 2021-22 NBA Season

Deandre Ayton's contract negotiations have been put on hold due to the Phoenix Suns' refusal to offer the 23-year-old center the max extension. The Bahamian big man was a crucial piece in the Suns' 2021 playoff run and he expected the max offer just like his 2018 draft classmates. Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have all signed max extensions with their respective franchises.
Deandre Ayton is eligible for $172.5 million extension, with escalators that could reach $207 million and he believes he deserves it. The Suns ownership believes that Ayton doesn't deserve to be in the category of players who receive a max extension. If Deandre Ayton doesn't sign a deal, he could become a restricted free agent next summer.
However, we have made a case that the Phoenix Suns should offer Deandre Ayton a max contract extension and retain him ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. Without further ado, let's get into it.
#1 Deandre Ayton is an extremely efficient scorer
Most of the shots Deandre Ayton put up in the playoffs managed to find the bottom of the net. He sank a ridiculous 80% of his field goals in the first round against the LA Lakers. Across six games, he attempted 54 shots and made 43 of them while grabbing nearly 11 rebounds a game.
Although his FT% varied throughout the playoffs, Deandre Ayton knocked down 20-22 free throws (91%) on the biggest stage - the NBA Finals. His efficiency was simply remarkable for a 22-year-old's first playoff run. In the entire 2021 playoff run, spanning 22 games, Ayton registered a game below 50% shooting, just twice.
Deandre Ayton eventually couldn't keep up with former DPOY and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was a huge winning factor in the Western Conference rounds.