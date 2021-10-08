3 reasons why Phoenix Suns must pay Deandre Ayton and retain him ahead of the 2021-22 NBA Season

Deandre Ayton's contract negotiations have been put on hold due to the Phoenix Suns' refusal to offer the 23-year-old center the max extension. The Bahamian big man was a crucial piece in the Suns' 2021 playoff run and he expected the max offer just like his 2018 draft classmates. Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have all signed max extensions with their respective franchises.

Deandre Ayton is eligible for $172.5 million extension, with escalators that could reach $207 million and he believes he deserves it. The Suns ownership believes that Ayton doesn't deserve to be in the category of players who receive a max extension. If Deandre Ayton doesn't sign a deal, he could become a restricted free agent next summer.

However, we have made a case that the Phoenix Suns should offer Deandre Ayton a max contract extension and retain him ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. Without further ado, let's get into it.

#1 Deandre Ayton is an extremely efficient scorer

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns shoots

Most of the shots Deandre Ayton put up in the playoffs managed to find the bottom of the net. He sank a ridiculous 80% of his field goals in the first round against the LA Lakers. Across six games, he attempted 54 shots and made 43 of them while grabbing nearly 11 rebounds a game.

Although his FT% varied throughout the playoffs, Deandre Ayton knocked down 20-22 free throws (91%) on the biggest stage - the NBA Finals. His efficiency was simply remarkable for a 22-year-old's first playoff run. In the entire 2021 playoff run, spanning 22 games, Ayton registered a game below 50% shooting, just twice.

Deandre Ayton eventually couldn't keep up with former DPOY and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was a huge winning factor in the Western Conference rounds.

