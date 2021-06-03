Three reasons why the Phoenix Suns will eliminate the LA Lakers in Game 6 | 2021 NBA Playoffs

One of the most intriguing battles in the 2021 NBA playoffs has been between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Prior to the series beginning, it was seen less as a second vs seventh battle and more as two evenly matched sides. Sure enough, the match-up hasn't disappointed. With game six on Friday at the Staples Center, the Lakers face elimination after going down 3-2 following a humbling loss in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The series was closely fought up until then between two of the NBA's best defenses. But with Anthony Davis' injury, the LA Lakers struggled to cope with the Suns' presence in the paint.

Ahead of their must-win matchup, we have analyzed three reasons why we believe the Phoenix Suns will prevail on the road and reach the conference semifinals for the first time since 2010.

Friday night could be another chess match between two of the league's greatest-ever leaders - LeBron James and Chris Paul. Both have struggled with niggling injuries but you can guarantee they won't want to miss this crucial bout.

The Phoenix Suns will come into the game with a lot of confidence from their 30-point win on Wednesday and will be looking to end the series early. Here are three reasons why they may do so.

#1 LA Lakers' injury troubles

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis is a doubt for game six

Anthony Davis' left groin strain in game 4 may well be the moment the LA Lakers' playoff hopes ended. The power forward left the game and did not return for the second half, giving the Phoenix Suns a morale boost knowing their opposition had lost its biggest offensive threat.

Davis would then not feature in game 5, where the Phoenix Suns bullied the Lakers and won by 30 points, the kind of number that AD usually puts up. Should he miss out on game 6, it could be all over for the LA Lakers. His first replacement was Markieff Morris, then Montrezl Harrell, though the latter has fallen out of favor with coach Frank Vogel.

The LA Lakers' worries did not end with Anthony Davis leaving the floor. LeBron James, too, left the game with five minutes to go in order to recover and get treatment ahead of Friday's matchup. Presumably it is not too big of an issue and Vogel stated after the game that it was simply precautionary. He added that there was no need for James to sit on the bench while they were down significantly.

#2 Phoenix Suns' greater scoring depth

Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne has been great off the bench

The Phoenix Suns have had six players average more than nine points per game in the series. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have had only four - one of which is Anthony Davis. Cameron Payne has stepped up at times to replace Chris Paul while he has struggled with an injury to his shoulder and is averaging 13.6 points. The highest bench scorer from the Lakers, meanwhile, is Kyle Kuzma with 7.2 per game.

.@KendrickPerkins has a major problem with the Lakers role players after Game 5 😳



"Anthony Davis can't save [the Lakers] right now!" pic.twitter.com/EFV6L0UWPd — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 2, 2021

During the five games, the Suns have averaged five more points and assists than their opponents. They have also shot at a higher rate from the field and from downtown. While their offense has been limited at times due to a stubborn Lakers defense, they have used their options across the board to break it down.

It will be crucial in game six that the LA Lakers supporting cast of LeBron James step up. Their starting backcourt of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both scored zero points in game five. Their starting lineup as a whole was outscored by the Suns' starters 69-35.

#3 Momentum

Phoenix Suns orchestrator Chris Paul

One of the most important factors contributing to teams' deep playoff runs is momentum. We saw it last year in the bubble with the Miami Heat when nobody expected them to reach the NBA Finals. They played a certain style and stuck to that throughout, using their 4-1 series win over the Bucks to boost their confidence.

Overcoming the LA Lakers could be just what the inexperienced Phoenix Suns need if they are to make a run in the postseason. The Suns are already showing signs of the the momentum they need to win this series. After losing game two at home, the Suns were able to take back power in their own favor when they won at the Staples Center on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Suns were devastating in the first half and didn't give the Lakers defense a moment to breathe. They went into the locker room having outscored their opponents 32-10 in the second quarter. That was exactly the sort of momentum shift in a game that Phoenix will need again on Friday. They are no longer scared of the LA Lakers, particularly without Anthony Davis, and will go to the Staples Center with a lot of confidence.

Phoenix is ROLLING ☀️



Suns are up big in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/v2CcdbxO4j — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar