Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ 2024-25 campaign came to a close after their 121-110 Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, leaving more uncertainty than clarity surrounding their future and title hopes.
Back at February’s trade deadline, the Warriors made a splash by trading for Jimmy Butler — a player known for his playoff exploits — in hopes of forming a new Big 3 alongside Curry and Draymond Green, following Klay Thompson’s offseason exit.
"This is it," Curry told Green after the move, according to ESPN. "It's our last ride."
But after a strong Round 1 showing where they knocked out the second-seeded Houston Rockets, the Warriors’ momentum hit a wall when Curry suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for the rest of their semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
What lies ahead for Steph Curry? Could a split with the Warriors be on the horizon? Here are three reasons why he might consider it.
3 reasons why Steph Curry might contemplate leaving Golden State Warriors
#1. The West is only going to get stronger
Next season, the Western Conference is shaping up to be even more competitive. Top prospect Cooper Flagg is expected to land with the Dallas Mavericks, and multiple Western teams are rumored to be leading the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, Curry, Butler, and Green aren’t getting any younger.
If there were ever a time for Curry to part ways with the Warriors, this offseason might be it — whether to chase another ring or for a potential homecoming with the Charlotte Hornets.
Back in March, Curry admitted he always roots for the Hornets and other Charlotte teams. While moving there wouldn’t turn them into title favorites, it would allow him to finish his legendary career at home.
#2. The West is only getting younger
In a related point, youth is taking over the conference. While young doesn’t always mean better, this season saw teams like the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets rise to the top behind young cores.
In a league where age impacts regular-season stamina and standings, Steph Curry might look to join a team where he wouldn’t be relied on to go all-out for 82 games.
#3. One last gift to the Warriors
Steph Curry's current contract runs through the 2026–27 season — when he’ll be 38 — and is fully guaranteed. So the only path out of Golden State is via trade.
With the Warriors having a capped-out roster and Curry accounting for nearly 40% of the salary cap, a trade request could actually help the franchise.
By asking out, Curry could give the team one final parting gift. A blockbuster deal involving him would likely return a young star and unprotected picks — assets that could jumpstart Golden State’s rebuild. If both sides are open to closing this chapter, it could be a win-win.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.