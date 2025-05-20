3 reasons why Steph Curry's Warriors should go all in to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to meet with the Milwaukee Bucks executives later this week to discuss his future with the franchise. Antetokounmpo is facing a dilemma, with Damian Lillard likely missing all of next season and the Bucks not having the flexibility to surround him with a better roster.

One of the teams linked to "The Greek Freak" is the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry has formed a bond with Antetokounmpo throughout the years via the All-Star Weekend, with the Bucks superstar present at Steph's event back in February.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Warriors are capable of offering the Bucks a competitive package, which will include Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga. However, Milwaukee likely makes a deal with the highest bidder if Giannis indeed wants out.

Nevertheless, let's look at three reasons why the Golden State Warriors should go all in on acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.

3 reasons why Golden State should go all in for Giannis Antetokounmpo

#1 - Steph Curry's championship window is closing

The Golden State Warriors looked like contenders after acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. However, Steph Curry's injury in the second round of the playoffs was the nail in the coffin for the Warriors' championship aspirations this year.

Curry is already 37 years old, which means his title window is almost closing. If the Warriors somehow get Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, that window opens for at least two more seasons. It's all about rings for Golden State, especially with their greatest player ever at the tail end of his legendary career.

#2 - Giannis Antetokounmpo is still in his prime

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the three best players in the world today and has continued to get better every season, outside of his jump shot and free throws. Antetokounmpo is at the prime of his career and would give the Golden State Warriors a reason to compete for titles.

If the Warriors can turn some of their young players into "The Greek Freak," it means that they are serious about ensuring Steph Curry's final years are worth it. He has done so much for the franchise, so it's only fitting for Golden State to bring in someone like Antetokounmpo.

#3 - Warriors can build around 'The Greek Freak' post-Steph Curry

As mentioned above, Steph Curry is already 37 years old and Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the prime of his career. Even if Curry retires in a few years, Antetokounmpo will still be in his peak and will be the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise in the post-Steph era.

The two-time MVP prioritizes winning another title, so if he decides to leave, he'll prefer a championship-ready roster. It will be interesting to see if Giannis persuades the Milwaukee Bucks to trade him to Golden State or somewhere else this offseason.

