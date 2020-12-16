3 reasons why Talen Horton-Tucker could be a key player for the LA Lakers: 2020-21 NBA Preseason

The NBA preseason can be misleading and give false impressions as to a player's or team's expected performances for the regular season. However, in the LA Lakers opening two games facing their rivals the LA Clippers, Talen Horton-Tucker has emerged as a standout performer. This article will look at how the young guard could help the Lakers this season and what he can give the franchise.

3 reasons that Talen Horton-Tucker could be a valuable piece for the champion LA Lakers in the 2020-21 NBA season

After being picked 46th in the 2019 NBA Draft by the LA Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker played the majority of last year with the Lakers affiliate G-League team. This season, however, could be very different for the 20 year-old.

#1 Talen Horton-Tucker's stature means he has a strong yet slick handle

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

At 234 pounds and with a wingspan of 7"1', Talen Horton-Tucker has the heaviest and longest build of any player at 6"4' in the NBA. Although this meant in college that his control was erratic, Horton-Tucker looks to have reversed that and now has the ball-handling skill matched with an aggressive body power to move past defenders.

As a role player for the LA Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker won't be required to run the offense. His strength on the offensive end instead lies in his ability to shrug off defenders before pulling up to shoot a jumper. With the focus on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, Horton-Tucker should have the pick of defenders to attack off the dribble. After averaging 18 points and 6 rebounds in the G-League last season, he can hopefully transfer his abilities over to the NBA.

#2 Talen Horton-Tucker has the admiration of LeBron James and head coach Frank Vogel

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Although Talen Horton-Tucker could expect the hype from LA Lakers fans after his preseason displays so far, he has also caught the eye of James and coach Frank Vogel. Those who impress James in such a strong way can expect to gain minutes. This will be particularly important in a season ahead like no other where those who starred for the Lakers throughout the playoffs may have their minutes monitored throughout.

Having a player such as Horton-Tucker to step in and score points when a key asset is unavailable could prove to be invaluable this year. Talking about his performances in the preseason, Vogel said that he has made his job very difficult but will give him the option to help share the responsibility for some of those who led the franchise to their 17th championship.

After Talen Horton-Tucker drained another 3 to give him 31 points and counting, LeBron James got up from the bench and yelled "Stop it! Stop it!" in disbelief and then took off his mask and spiked it on his seat to punctuate his pleasure with the 2nd year player. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 14, 2020

After scoring 33 points and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' second game against the Clippers in the NBA preseason, Talen Horton-Tucker continued to receive high praise from James, who has amped-up the young prospect's future both on social media and to the press. After his first preseason match, James took to Twitter telling people to mark his words when he says that Horton-Tucker is special.

#3 Talen Horton-Tucker has raw talent and age on his side to become a serious threat from the LA Lakers bench

Ohio State v Iowa State

Talen Horton-Tucker will start the season from the bench. However, if his performances continue to outshine expectations, he could be knocking on the door to become one of the LA Lakers bench stars rather than just picking up minutes here and there. Horton-Tucker has the raw skill to challenge those ahead of him in the pecking order.

After the initial questions over his shot selection and his defensive ability, Talen Horton-Tucker has addressed each issue and appears to have come out stronger in both areas of his game. Akin to Kawhi Leonard, Talen Horton-Tucker has big hands, which are useful in the lane and when defending larger wing opposition.

Furthermore, he has age on his side. At only 20 years old, Talen Horton-Tucker could become one of the Lakers stars of the future. This should give the young guard all the drive he needs to perform well this year and earn a new contract in next season's free agency when he will become a restricted free agent alongside Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has 5 years on Horton-Tucker and could be used instead of the youngster as a trade piece for the franchise.