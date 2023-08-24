3 Reasons why Team USA can win FIBA World Cup 2023

After an impressive display in the tune-up games, where they maintained an undefeated record of 5-0, Team USA is now focused on translating their momentum to the FIBA World Cup 2023. Despite spending less than three weeks together, the team has displayed remarkable chemistry on the court.

The tournament is set to tip off on Friday, August 25. The Americans are in Group C, gearing up to lock horns against Greece, New Zealand, and Jordan. Their World Cup journey commences with an opening match against New Zealand scheduled for Saturday, August 26.

Why can Team USA win the FIBA World Cup 2023?

Team USA is stepping foot in the Philippines as favorites to take home the coveted FIBA World Cup. However, they'll face tough competition from teams like Canada, France and Germany.

As the betting favorites heading into the tournament, Team USA stands poised to win it all. Three compelling reasons bolster their chances:

Reason A - Talent Fusion

While Team USA's megastars are skipping the tournament, the team still boasts a convergence of top-tier NBA talent. With players like Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jalen Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, Mikal Bridges, and several more, Team USA has a potent roster.

Critics may have questioned the decision to field a less-experienced USA team in the Philippines, as none of the 12 players have previously competed at the senior level for their nation. However, the talent, depth across positions, and versatility of the squad are undeniable and pose a significant threat to their opponents.

Reason B - An All-Star Coaching Staff

In addition to a fantastic player talent pool, Team USA boasts a star-studded coaching lineup. Golden State Warrior's head coach, Steve Kerr, is heading the group. With a champion-riddled NBA coaching career, Team USA undeniably has a mastermind at the helm.

Adding to Team USA's coaching prowess, the lineup is further fortified by two other NBA coaches with a stacked resume. LA Clippers' Tyronn Lue and Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra join the ranks as Kerr's assistants. Expanding the Team USA coaching staff is another experienced coach, this time from the realm of college basketball. Mark Few, who has coached the Gonzaga Bulldogs for over 25 years, is also set to be an assistant to Kerr.

Reason C - Undeniable Wave of Momentum

Team USA performed tremendously well in the FIBA World Cup tune-up games. They went 5-0 in those games and showed great chemistry on the court.

To tip off their warm-up campaign, they faced Puerto Rico, cruising to a comfortable 117-74 win. They continued their dominant streak against formidable opponents, Slovenia and Spain, securing wins that propelled their record to 3-0. Their fourth matchup came against Greece, who were notably without their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Team USA seized control from the onset and maintained a lead throughout, sealing a 108-86 victory.

Their toughest challenge of the tune-up games came against Germany. Overcoming a daunting 16-point second-half deficit, they orchestrated an impressive comeback behind Anthony Edwards' 34-point outing. The team propelled to a hard-fought victory, securing a 99-91 win and capping off a perfect 5-0 exhibition record.

Team USA is undeniably riding a wave of momentum entering the FIBA World Cup and will be entering the tournament all guns blazing.

