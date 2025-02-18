3 reasons why teams must fear Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler-led Warriors in final half of the season

The Golden State Warriors finally made a trade to help Steph Curry before the deadline, acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. The Warriors are 3-1 in the first four games of the new Curry-Butler partnership, with wins over the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

Curry seemed relieved following the addition of Butler, who has shown why he might be a perfect fit alongside the four-time NBA champion. They are two entirely different players, as "Jimmy Buckets" has a similar skillset to Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski as a playmaker.

Nevertheless, the Warriors brought in Butler with the intent of going for an NBA championship. His new contract coincides with Curry and Green's deals and they have at least two full seasons remaining to bring another title to the Bay Area for the first time since 2022.

As for the current season, Golden State has a chance to shock a lot of people if they make it to the playoffs. Let's look at the reasons why the Warriors could be successful in the final half of the regular season.

3 reasons why the Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler-led Warriors should be feared

#1 - Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler two-man game

One of the reasons why fans clamored for the Golden State Warriors to make a trade is the lack of a real secondary scoring option behind Steph Curry. With Jimmy Butler in tow, the Warriors can play a two-man game that could cause problems for the rest of the NBA.

Curry gets the ball, with Butler setting the screen. The defense usually doubles the two-time MVP, opening up Butler, who will have options. He can score, pass to the pain in the dunker's spot or find an open shooter since Curry collapsed the defense by attracting two defenders.

#2 - A rested Steph Curry is a scary Steph Curry

In addition to the two-man game, Jimmy Butler is one of the best players in drawing fouls. Butler is the first real free throw threat in the Golden State since Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette in the late 2000s.

If Butler can go to the free throw line at least eight times a game, that means more rest for Steph Curry in-game. Due to how he runs around the court, getting an extra 30 seconds to get a breather goes a long way.

#3 - Jimmy Butler is a legitimate closer for Golden State

One of the most disappointing aspects of the Warriors' first half of the season was their inability to close out games. They have blown leads in the fourth quarter over and over, which has frustrated their fanbase.

But with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, Steph Curry won't have to do everything on offense. Butler's clutch gene certainly helps slow things down, but he could also attack the basket, find the open man, or give the defense a different look.

One of the main focuses of Steve Kerr's offense is always finding the open man, which should happen more often now that the opposing defenses also have to worry about Butler and not just Curry.

