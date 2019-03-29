×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Free Agency: 3 reasons the Boston Celtics should bring back Isaiah Thomas 

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    29 Mar 2019, 04:48 IST

Could Isaiah Thomas make a return to the Boston Celtics this summer?
Could Isaiah Thomas make a return to the Boston Celtics this summer?

Less than two years ago, Isaiah Thomas finished 5th in the voting for the MVP award. Thomas' top-five finish came after a stellar season in which he guided the Boston Celtics to the summit of the Eastern Conference standings with a 53-29 record, and the then 28-year-old was widely regarded as one the NBA's best players.

Nevertheless, just months later, Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers he has since struggled to find a permanent home. Injuries have also taken their toll on Thomas, as the 30-year-old has played less than 50 times since leaving Boston.

Despite only recently returning to full-fitness, Thomas has already been pulled from the Nugget's rotation, and he looks likely to exit the team this summer. As it stands, Thomas' future prospects in the NBA don't look bright, although here we will look at three reasons why Boston should offer the point guard a lifeline.

#3 The Celtics owe it to him

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

Isaiah Thomas was always a perfect fit for the Celtics. Boston is a city that loves an underdog, and few in the NBA have beat the odds to make it to the big time like the 5 ft 9 guard. Despite his slender frame and early professional setbacks, Thomas became a back to back All-Star during his time in Boston, also averaging nearly 29 points over the course of the 16/17 season.

During the 2017 playoffs, Thomas further endured himself to the Celtics fanbase as he continued to play despite dealing with both a serious hip injury and the shock death of his younger sister. Amidst both pain and grief, Thomas led the Celtics to the Conference Finals, and many fans were angered by the teams decision to trade him just months later.

There is no doubting that Thomas' incredible three-year spell with the franchise ended on a sad note, however, the Celtics still have the opportunity to make things right.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons he will exit the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
Isaiah Thomas: 4 highest scoring games as a member of the Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons Kyrie Irving should stay with the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Deadline: 3 Teams that Isaiah Thomas could sign for in 2019
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 17: Kyrie Irving injury update, Isaiah Thomas return and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of 2017
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: An 8-Step Beginner's Guide 
RELATED STORY
Paul Pierce told Celtics' GM Danny Ainge to scrap Isaiah Thomas' tribute video
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Free Agents the Boston Celtics could target ahead of the playoffs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us