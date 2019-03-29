NBA Free Agency: 3 reasons the Boston Celtics should bring back Isaiah Thomas

Could Isaiah Thomas make a return to the Boston Celtics this summer?

Less than two years ago, Isaiah Thomas finished 5th in the voting for the MVP award. Thomas' top-five finish came after a stellar season in which he guided the Boston Celtics to the summit of the Eastern Conference standings with a 53-29 record, and the then 28-year-old was widely regarded as one the NBA's best players.

Nevertheless, just months later, Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers he has since struggled to find a permanent home. Injuries have also taken their toll on Thomas, as the 30-year-old has played less than 50 times since leaving Boston.

Despite only recently returning to full-fitness, Thomas has already been pulled from the Nugget's rotation, and he looks likely to exit the team this summer. As it stands, Thomas' future prospects in the NBA don't look bright, although here we will look at three reasons why Boston should offer the point guard a lifeline.

#3 The Celtics owe it to him

Isaiah Thomas was always a perfect fit for the Celtics. Boston is a city that loves an underdog, and few in the NBA have beat the odds to make it to the big time like the 5 ft 9 guard. Despite his slender frame and early professional setbacks, Thomas became a back to back All-Star during his time in Boston, also averaging nearly 29 points over the course of the 16/17 season.

During the 2017 playoffs, Thomas further endured himself to the Celtics fanbase as he continued to play despite dealing with both a serious hip injury and the shock death of his younger sister. Amidst both pain and grief, Thomas led the Celtics to the Conference Finals, and many fans were angered by the teams decision to trade him just months later.

There is no doubting that Thomas' incredible three-year spell with the franchise ended on a sad note, however, the Celtics still have the opportunity to make things right.

