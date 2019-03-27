3 reasons the Los Angeles Lakers should make a move for Draymond Green

Draymond Green could exit the Warriors this summer

Draymond Green has spent his entire professional career with the Golden State Warriors. The team selected a then 22-year-old Green with the 35th pick in the 2012 draft, although few expected the Michigan native to transform into one of the NBA's best players.

However, Green has been a regular starter for the Warriors since breaking into Steve Kerr's starting lineup back in 2014, and the guard has played a vital role in all three of the team's Championship winning seasons.

Despite his wildly successful spell in Golden State, Green's future with the team is currently in doubt as he will become a free agent next summer. He is eligible to discuss a new contract in a few months time, although if discussions break down, the Warriors may consider trading the 3-time All-Star.

In the event of a trade, Green will have no shortage of potential suitors, and here we will look at three reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers should be among the interested teams.

#3. He will help to address the Lakers' troublesome defense

The Los Angeles Lakers defense has struggled all season long

The Lakers have not been especially good at either end of the court this season, although the team's defense has been particularly poor. Only six other teams have allowed more opponent points per game this season, and unsurprisingly, none of these teams are in playoff contention.

Throughout the season, the Lakers have lost winnable games due to their inability to make defensive stops, and the addition of a player such as Green would be a monumental boost to the team's prospects of contending. Green is currently averaging 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 1.4 steals per game, and the 29-year-old also took home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year back in 2017.

