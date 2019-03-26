3 Reasons why UCF's Tacko Fall won't be drafted by an NBA team

Tacko Fall impressed during UCF's exit to Duke

The history of March Madness is littered with huge upsets, and last night, UCF almost pulled off a win that would have topped them all.

Entering the second round game, most college basketball experts predicted that Zion Williamson and Duke would comfortably sweep the Knights aside, however, UCF held their own throughout, and led by three points with 15 seconds remaining. Nevertheless, the Cinderella story wasn't to be on this occasion, as a mixture of bad luck and the brilliance of Zion Williamson secured a thrilling 77-76 victory for Duke.

Nevertheless, UCF's brave performance elevated a number of players to the public's attention, none more so than the 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall. During a dominant display, the 23-year-old center recorded 15 points and 6 rebounds, and Fall was widely applauded by basketball analysts for limiting the impact of Zion Williamson.

Fall's performance was also enough to renew talk over whether he will be selected in the upcoming NBA draft. Evidently, the big man has a lot to offer to prospective teams, although doubts remain over his ability to make the step up, and here we will look at three reasons why Fall is unlikely to be selected in the upcoming 2019 draft.

#3 His skillset is of the past

NBA teams now want their centers to contribute from beyond the arc

If Fall had declared for the NBA draft five years ago, there is no doubting that a team would have taken a chance on him. For more than a decade, teams around the league were fascinated by the prospect of finding the next Yao Ming, and evidently, Fall is as close as many teams could wish to ever come.

Nevertheless, the NBA has changed immensely over the last half-a-decade, with teams now embracing the three, while also increasingly ignoring traditional positions and player size. The revolution of the three-ball has also led to a near non-existence of centers that cannot offer a threat from beyond the arc, and unfortunately, Fall looks to have emerged five years too late.

