3 reasons why underdog Lakers could shock Nuggets in 2024 playoffs

The LA Lakers might have succeeded in getting through the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed, but we can hardly call their situation a reward. After all, they are now slated to face the defending champion Denver Nuggets, who are favored to win.

LeBron James and Co aren't being written off unfairly. Instead, the Nuggets have proven themselves to be the better team. Not only did they sweep LA in the conference finals last year, but they also beat them in every single regular season game they played this season.

Although, that does not mean the Lakers have zero chance of pulling off a win. An upset can come from anywhere in the NBA. Here are a few reasons why LA could pull one off against the Nuggets.

3 reasons why the LA Lakers could upset the Nuggets in the playoffs

#1. Momentum

The Lakers' momentum from the latter part of the season could carry them through the first round.

The Denver Nuggets have had time to rest because they did not have to participate in the play-in, which could ultimately help them in the first round. But the Lakers could also use this to their advantage.

They just came from some huge wins, including the play-in game. The hype from winning that game alone is a huge momentum booster that can potentially carry them to a victory in game one. If they steal game one, then they've already proven that Denver is not untouchable against them.

That thought could creep into the Nuggets' minds, and the Lakers would have robbed them of their mental advantage. Once that happens, all LA needs to do is press the attack to wear down the champions.

Can the Nuggets bounce back from being stunned in Game 1? Sure, they can. But that one slip-up could be all LeBron and his team need to propel themselves forward.

#2. The Nuggets have a downgraded roster

Can Christian Braun or Peyton Watson fill the Bruce Brown and Jeff Green-sized hole in Denver?

The core of the Nuggets roster remains the same. However, they lost their X-factor, or maybe even X-factors when Bruce Brown and Jeff Green left as free agents. Neither man was a superstar but they both provided a boost to Denver.

Brown's hustle and his ability to provide quick points from off the bench and Green with his veteran leadership and energy were instrumental in the Nuggets' path to the championship. Both of these are gone.

The replacements? Christian Braun and perhaps Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson. Braun showed some flashes last season but has not lived up to that potential this year. Meanwhile, Strawther and Watson just haven't done enough to warrant some hype.

Now, you might think that they have Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan. But fans might remember that head coach Mike Malone cut his roster to feature an eight-man rotation in the postseason last year. Neither Jackson nor Jordan were included in that.

#3. The Lakers are a more cohesive unit this year

The Lakers have gotten better as the season went along

The LA Lakers' front office made plenty of moves to try to bolster their team last season. They had several key guys who started 2022-23 wearing the purple and gold that were gone by the trade deadline. These personnel could have easily resulted in chemistry issues.

For this season, their core guys and their rotation players have remained largely the same. They did add Spencer Dinwiddie but it's easier to integrate a guy, especially a veteran, into an established core than to change several pieces and hope it works out.

Aside from Dinwiddie, there are also potential X-factors such as Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince, who, at any given moment could provide key minutes for the team.

While they struggled in the earlier part of the season, things seemed to come together for the Lakers late in the year. They just looked more comfortable with each other and that could translate into them enjoying better success in the postseason.

