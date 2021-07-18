3 reasons why Washington Wizards' new head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is the right choice

The Washington Wizards were in the market for a new head coach following the franchise's decision to move on from Scott Brooks. Wes Unseld Jr. has emerged as the candidate to take over after a rigorous recruiting process.

OFFICIAL: We've named Wes Unseld Jr. the 25th head coach in franchise history.



Welcome home, Coach! #DCAboveAll — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 17, 2021

Brooks' five-year run with the Wizards came to an end after the 2020-21 NBA season. Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard stated that the decision was not because it did not work out, but because it was time to move on.

Under Brooks, the Washington Wizards qualified for the playoffs three times in the last five years. However, he recorded only one series win in the 2017 NBA playoffs first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

With Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook on the roster, Unseld has enough firepower in offense to lead the team to a great run in the 2021-22 season. However, there are issues he needs to address.

Unseld Jr. is the 25th head coach in the franchise's history; he is the son of the greatest player in the history of the Washington Wizards - Wes Unseld. Unseld Jr. will be tasked with leading the Washington Wizards to a deep run in the NBA playoffs. The last time the Wizards reached the NBA Finals was in 1979.

While congratulations are in order, Unseld Jr. has his work cut out for him ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. On that note, here are three reasons why he is the right choice for the Washington Wizards' head coach position.

#1 Wes Unseld Jr. will help improve the Washington Wizards' defense

Ben Simmons (#25) of the Philadelphia 76ers puts up a shot over Bradley Beal (#3) and Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards

Wes Unseld Jr. has run the Denver Nuggets' defense since joining them in 2015 and has achieved great success. Undoubtedly, it is one of the reasons why the Washington Wizards decided to hire him.

The Washington Wizards struggled in defense under Brooks. They finished bottom in defensive rating in the 2019-20 season. However, they saw a slight improvement in the 2020-21 season, as they ranked 19th in defensive rating.

Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards defense tonight pic.twitter.com/nFq3PqGEEw — Stadium (@Stadium) February 1, 2021

Nevertheless, the defense has been a serious problem for the Washington Wizards, which has hampered their success in recent years. Unseld Jr's record as a defensive coordinator set him apart from other candidates, as he is adept in an area the team needs help in.

He achieved solid defense with the Nuggets, despite working with players who are not necessarily defensive maestros. Nevertheless, the Nuggets ranked 12th, 16th and 10th in defensive rating in the last three seasons, respectively.

