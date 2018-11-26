×
3 Reasons why Derrick Rose has higher PER than several top guards in the league

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
222   //    26 Nov 2018, 17:36 IST

Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose

PER is a short form for Player Efficiency Rating which is a number that represents a player's overall performance. It was developed by John Hollinger and uses a detailed formula that rates every player by studying his stats.

This formula takes into account various aspects like field goals, three-pointers, free throws, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks. It even takes note of the turnovers, missed shots and personal fouls committed by a player. According to John Hollinger,

“The PER sums up all a player’s positive accomplishments, subtracts the negative accomplishments, and returns a per-minute rating of a player’s performance.”

ESPN's stats show that Rose has a PER of 20.6 and stands seventh among the guards. Stephen Curry stands on the top of the list followed by Kemba Walker, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and the youngest MVP Derrick Rose.

An important point to note is that Rose has a higher PER than Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul, Ben Simmons and John Wall. These four have a PER of 20.43, 19.73, 19.61 and 19.19 respectively.

I am listing out three main reasons for his higher PER.

3) His Improved Field Goal percentage

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Derrick Rose has improved his field goal percentage this year. Rose has a career eFG% of 47.6% whereas this season he is having eFG% of 55.3%. This improvement is the result of his improved jump shot.

The important thing to note is that Rose never put up an eFG% of more than 49.5 % in his entire career. His highest was in his sophomore season. Also, after the 2014-2015 season, he has never been able to put up more than 45%. Getting such numbers this season is a big achievement for the former MVP.

Rose is focussing on developing smarter ways to score rather than being explosive which was the only way he used to follow during his MVP days.

