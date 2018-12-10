3 Reasons why Jason Terry's potential signing is good news for the NBA

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Jason Terry is a big deal in the NBA. He's been playing for 19 seasons now and has been a part of six teams. His average is 13.8 points and 3.8 assists which is higher than average considering he has well over 1400 career games.

This veteran has been playing for the Bucks for the last few seasons, where he averaged 3.3 points and 16 minutes per game making him great on bench support for any team. While he is currently "retired", he is still a part of the free agency. Further, he has publically stated that he is willing to come back, given the right offer. The right offer in this situation seems to be only those coming from the Lakers, Warriors or the Mavericks.

Unfortunately, a spot on these BIG 3 teams seems quite unlikely. On the other hand, it is good to know that he won't be leaving this retirement period to start playing for the lottery of teams on the Eastern conference and will just stick to the big guns in the west. Nonetheless, here are some reasons it would be good to have him back.

#1 His shooting prowess

Jason Terry Shooting a Three

There are some glaring holes in Terry's playing style such as his inability to rebound even though he has proven himself as a great defender. But, moving on from those he has proven himself extremely useful on the other side of the court.

To the surprise of many, Terry has held uncountable records in terms of shooting spread across many different parts of his career. As apart of the Celtics, his three-point percentage stood at .380 just behind Allen's make of .400

Even though these numbers have dropped with age and loss of agility, Terry is still extremely reliably with bringing the ball to the ring and with free throws. Especially for the lack of minutes he has gotten off late these numbers still stand impressive.

