×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Reasons why Jason Terry's potential signing is good news for the NBA

Avdhi Bhalgat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
128   //    10 Dec 2018, 19:38 IST

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four
Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Jason Terry is a big deal in the NBA. He's been playing for 19 seasons now and has been a part of six teams. His average is 13.8 points and 3.8 assists which is higher than average considering he has well over 1400 career games.

This veteran has been playing for the Bucks for the last few seasons, where he averaged 3.3 points and 16 minutes per game making him great on bench support for any team. While he is currently "retired", he is still a part of the free agency. Further, he has publically stated that he is willing to come back, given the right offer. The right offer in this situation seems to be only those coming from the Lakers, Warriors or the Mavericks.

Unfortunately, a spot on these BIG 3 teams seems quite unlikely. On the other hand, it is good to know that he won't be leaving this retirement period to start playing for the lottery of teams on the Eastern conference and will just stick to the big guns in the west. Nonetheless, here are some reasons it would be good to have him back.

#1 His shooting prowess

Jason Terry Shooting a Three
Jason Terry Shooting a Three

There are some glaring holes in Terry's playing style such as his inability to rebound even though he has proven himself as a great defender. But, moving on from those he has proven himself extremely useful on the other side of the court.

To the surprise of many, Terry has held uncountable records in terms of shooting spread across many different parts of his career. As apart of the Celtics, his three-point percentage stood at .380 just behind Allen's make of .400

Even though these numbers have dropped with age and loss of agility, Terry is still extremely reliably with bringing the ball to the ring and with free throws. Especially for the lack of minutes he has gotten off late these numbers still stand impressive.



1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Dallas Mavericks Golden State Warriors John Terry Ray Allen NBA Players
Avdhi Bhalgat
CONTRIBUTOR
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Luka Doncic: 5 Great players he's outperforming as a rookie
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks: 3...
RELATED STORY
5 Best NBA Teams from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Potential Rookie of the Year...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for Rookie of the Year
RELATED STORY
One franchise players: A depleting kin in the NBA
RELATED STORY
5 Bold predictions for the 2018 NBA draft class
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic already planning for EuroLeague...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us