×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Reasons why Minnesota Timberwolves are a better team after the Butler trade

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
133   //    01 Dec 2018, 19:27 IST

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler created a scene when he wanted out of Minnesota by yelling "You can’t win without me" at the team. But the things have been completely the opposite of what he thought.

After 10th of November, the day Minnesota cut ties with Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves have been a completely different team. They have a played nine games after his departure and won seven of them.

They stand 11-11 for the season and are looking strong playoff contenders. The team is working like a "team" and have defensively put themselves in a position to be called as the best defence playing team right now.

Taj Gibson about the team status right now-

“We’re paying more attention to the detail, understanding what we have to do, watching the film. You’re seeing more guys watching the film, pulling in the coaches (and asking), ‘What hand does he want to use? What hand doesn’t he want to use? What do you want me to do more?’ ”

The team is putting in more efforts and gelling along well. There are no cold-wars among the players due to which the aura around has been positive.

I am listing below the three reasons for this change of fortunes for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#3 The revival of Karl-Anthony Towns' form

Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves

When Jimmy was in Minnesota, Towns was under-performing. There was missing chemistry between the two which resulted in a poor start to the season.

But Towns has been on fire after the Butler trade. He has increased his scoring numbers considerably (+1.7 points) and has been calm on the floor. He is looking good to lead this team to the playoffs.

His game against the Bulls where he scored 35 points, 22 rebounds and six assists was a delight to watch. He joined the great Kevin Garnett who was the only person in Wolves' history to put up such numbers.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Robert Covington Karl-Anthony Towns
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Putting the Butler drama behind, Minnesota Timberwolves...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Winners and losers from the Jimmy Butler trade
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs:...
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers bet their depth on Jimmy Butler
RELATED STORY
Jimmy Butler Rumors: T-Wolves' All-Star requests Trade,...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Houston Rockets need Jimmy Butler to stay in...
RELATED STORY
The Butler did it
RELATED STORY
NBA News Round-Up, Oct. 3: Latest in Jimmy Butler Trade...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us