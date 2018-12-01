3 Reasons why Minnesota Timberwolves are a better team after the Butler trade

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler created a scene when he wanted out of Minnesota by yelling "You can’t win without me" at the team. But the things have been completely the opposite of what he thought.

After 10th of November, the day Minnesota cut ties with Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves have been a completely different team. They have a played nine games after his departure and won seven of them.

They stand 11-11 for the season and are looking strong playoff contenders. The team is working like a "team" and have defensively put themselves in a position to be called as the best defence playing team right now.

Taj Gibson about the team status right now-

“We’re paying more attention to the detail, understanding what we have to do, watching the film. You’re seeing more guys watching the film, pulling in the coaches (and asking), ‘What hand does he want to use? What hand doesn’t he want to use? What do you want me to do more?’ ”

The team is putting in more efforts and gelling along well. There are no cold-wars among the players due to which the aura around has been positive.

I am listing below the three reasons for this change of fortunes for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#3 The revival of Karl-Anthony Towns' form

Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves

When Jimmy was in Minnesota, Towns was under-performing. There was missing chemistry between the two which resulted in a poor start to the season.

But Towns has been on fire after the Butler trade. He has increased his scoring numbers considerably (+1.7 points) and has been calm on the floor. He is looking good to lead this team to the playoffs.

His game against the Bulls where he scored 35 points, 22 rebounds and six assists was a delight to watch. He joined the great Kevin Garnett who was the only person in Wolves' history to put up such numbers.

