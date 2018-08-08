Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons Why Players Dislike Steph Curry

Talin T
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
36   //    08 Aug 2018, 21:58 IST

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four
Stephen Curry

Drafted in the 7th Spot in the 2009 draft class by Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry had a tough road during his rookie years. Son of former NBA player Dell Curry, who was also an excellent shooter (not as good as Steph). Steph did not have a struggling life, however, what people don't realize is that Steph has been exceptional in trying to prove his worth since college. Selected by Davidson, a basketball program who last reached the Elite Eight in 1970 (38-year gap).

Stephen Curry in a mere 9 years in the NBA, made himself the third or the fourth biggest face of the league. Having won the honours as a continuous MVP, first unanimous MVP, 3 NBA titles and multiple shooting and scoring records. Moreover, Curry is one of those players of whom the league did not expect great things, except columnist Skip Bayless who dared to say that Steph should be the first pick. Curry has not only become famous on the court but has also ascended to the position of a celebrity rather than just a player, living in San Fransico possibly the third biggest market in the NBA (maybe Chicago).

#3 - A Flourishing Childhood


2018 NBA Finals - Game Four
Steph Curry(L) and Dell Curry(R)

Steph Curry, born in Akron, Ohio, was brought up mostly in Charlotte as his father (Dell) was a part of the then Charlotte Hornets roster. Like most big NBA players of today's era LeBron, Durant, D-Wade, Carmelo and even current players like Jimmy Butler, Michael Carter-Williams.

Now, it's not like these players hate Steph Curry, some are even very good friends with him. However, the players, just like any human, get those feelings that we did not have anything except basic food and some bit of entertainment in young years and we trained without resources and on pure grit and determination. On the other hand, Steph had the opportunity not only of top-class training, guidance from other coaches and his father, but he got various other opportunities like shooting with his father's team during pre-game training.

Most famous sports stories have in them struggle, rising through ranks through skill, grit and determination. Like Messi or Ronaldo in Football, Sachin or Muralitharan in Cricket and even LeBron and Bird in Basketball.

But, a note on Steph Curry, even with all the resources and training he was provided did not have many hopes when he entered the league. Yet, he built himself with sheer tenacity and courage to reach to the position of 2xMVP and 3x NBA Championships

NBA Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry NBA Players
