NBA 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors' dominance could be coming to an end

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry have transformed the Golden State Warriors into an unstoppable force

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA since the team appointed Steve Kerr as head coach back in 2014. During Kerr's first season, the Warriors finished with their best-ever regular season record, and the team went on to capture the Championship thanks to a 4-2 Finals win over the Cavaliers.

In the following season, the Warriors bettered the famous 95-96 Chicago Bulls' record of 72-10, as Kerr's men won 73 games.

While the Warriors suffered a surprise defeat in the 2016 NBA Finals to the LeBron James inspired Cavs, the addition of Kevin Durant has helped the Warriors to back-to-back Championships in the last two years.

The team also acquired DeMarcus Cousins over the summer, and the Warriors can now field a starting five consisting entirely of All-Star players.

Despite this, cracks are beginning to show in the Warriors dynasty, and here are three reasons why the franchise's dominance could soon end.

#3 Ageing core

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry both turned 30 this year

The Golden State Warriors currently have their entire starting five at the peak of their powers, but this will not be the case for much longer.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are 28, while Kevin Durant and Steph Curry both turned 30 earlier this year. In addition to this, Andre Iguodala will be 35 in January, and Shaun Livingston recently turned 33.

The Splash Brothers should age well due to their incredible shooting ability, although many analysts believe that Green will soon experience a rapid decline. Meanwhile, Iguodala is already talking about retirement, and age looks to be catching up with Livingston, as the veteran has struggled so far this season.

Young players on the Warriors roster like Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell have proved to be valuable rotation pieces, but there is no evidence to suggest that they can usher in a new era of dominance.

