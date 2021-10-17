3 recently waived NBA players who could be signed be other teams during the 2021-22 season

The NBA offseason is a time for teams to make moves and acquire key players to strengthen their rosters. That also often means that other players have to be moved or cut to make space for new arrivals.

Trade scenarios often see a large chunk of players leave teams, such as the LA Lakers moving multiple pieces to acquire Russell Westbrook. There are also scenarios where players are cut from rosters.

Once waived from a franchise, players have the freedom to talk to other teams in the hope of joining their roster. These players often feature in training camps ahead of the season, which helps teams determine whether the said players are worth adding to their rosters or not.

Ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, many players were cut from the rosters of several teams. On that note, here's a look at three recently waived players who could be signed by other teams during the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley attempts a layup while avoiding a block from Jamal Murray.

One of the most surprising names in the list of players waived ahead of the 2021-22 regular season is Avery Bradley. He played for the Miami Heat in the 2020-21 season and won a championship as the starting point guard for the LA Lakers the year before. Bradley was with the Golden State Warriors on a training camp invite in the 2021 offseason.

While he is not a solid playmaker, Bradley is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA. His ability to lock down and track point guards is an impressive trait that has benefitted both the Lakers and the Heat.

He shot a career-best 42.1% from beyond the arc during his time with the Miami Heat His game also features reliable finishing at the rim and shooting off the pick.

Bradley was packaged to the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 season by the Heat to acquire Victor Oladipo. After the team refused to pick up his player option, he ended up as a free agent, and played for the Golden State Warriors in the preseason.

Considering his availability, Bradley could be a great addition to any NBA team looking to make a playoff run. The defense and shooting he offers could help add depth to a team's roster and add an experienced veteran presence in their ranks.

