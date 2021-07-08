3 records Deandre Ayton could achieve by the end of the 2021 NBA Finals 

Deandre Ayton is on a roll in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, living up to his billing as the no. 1 overall pick in the 2018 Draft in some style.

The Phoenix Suns star has been a vital cog in helping his team reach the Finals this season. Despite playing in his debut Playoffs campaign, the 22-year-old Ayton has looked unstoppable at both ends of the floor.

He has improved a lot of aspects of his game. Despite averaging a career-low in points per game (14.4) this season, it's safe to say that Ayton has developed and matured as a player immensely. Under Chris Paul's leadership, Ayton has learned the nuances of the game and how to use his natural ability and talent impactfully.

Speaking about the same in a conversation with The Athletic a few months back, Ayton spoke about his evolution as a player and how he had no issues with the changes he had to implement in his game this season.

"I’m sticking to what I do best, affecting the game at both ends of the floor and mainly being a presence: being the size I am, embracing the length and size I am, communicating with my voice, my ability to move and rebound and strength-wise, being physical, being a defensive anchor, trying my best to protect the defensive end of the floor, being the hustle man, to be honest."

Deandre Ayton is quickly turning into one of the best two-way players, and the 2021 NBA Playoffs are a great testament to that. He has broken many records already with his stellar showings so far.

Ayton is the only player in NBA Playoffs history to make at least 80% of his field goals on ten or more attempts in four games, a feat no other player has managed to achieve.

The @Suns Deandre Ayton has recorded four games in the 2021 NBA Playoffs in which he's made at least 80% of his field goals on 10 or more attempts.



No other player in NBA history has recorded four such games in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/uEENeTO3Hi — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) July 6, 2021

Ayton currently ranks first for shots than any other volume scorer in NBA Playoffs history in a single postseason campaign. He has converted 71% of his attempts (minimum 150 attempts).

At 22, Deandre Ayton is on pace to make a higher share of his shots than any volume scorer in playoff history



He's made 71% of his shots during the playoffs, the best rate ever in a single postseason (min. 150 FGA)



The Shots That Will Define The Finals https://t.co/uvOX0FRTLG pic.twitter.com/A9Xye5f5hR — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) July 6, 2021

Ayton has achieved multiple other records as well and is on course to eclipse many more. On that note, here are three such feats he could achieve by the end of the 2021 NBA Finals to round off his brilliant individual postseason run.

#3 Most games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on 80% FG shooting in NBA Playoff history

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns in action during Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Deandre Ayton's shot-making efficiency has been phenomenal in the ongoing 2021 NBA Playoffs, which has been a key reason why he has broken so many records thus far.

One other feat that he could achieve as early as in Game 2 of the NBA Finals is recording the most games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on 80% field goal shooting in postseason history. Ayton has recorded this stat-line four times in 17 career playoff games.

This record is currently held by veteran Dwight Howard, who has five games with the same stat-line. It's worth noting that Howard has played 125 playoff games in his career, compared to Ayton's 17.

