3 records Luka Doncic broke tonight vs Trail Blazers

Luka Doncic broke a slew of records following the Dallas Mavericks' 131-120 win at the Moda Center on Saturday. The mercurial point guard added another 40-point game to his season — his fifth of the season. With 30 of them coming in the first half, the Slovenian continued to be a threat on offense so far this season.

The absence of Kyrie Irving sidelined indefinitely due to a heel contusion, placed a considerable burden on Doncic to deliver, a responsibility he shouldered with absolute ease when they faced the Blazers for the second time this season.

Doncic ended his evening with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Adding to his scintillating outing were Tim Hardaway Jr. (25 points, 6 rebounds), and Dante Exum (18 points, 3 assists). The win put Dallas at 16-9, one win less than defending champions Denver Nuggets, who they will face up next.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, we take a look at the three records Doncic broke on what proved to be another historic night.

3 records broken by Luka Doncic against the Portland Trail Blazers

#3 Surpassed Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki for most 30+ point games in franchise history

Luka Doncic hit the 35-point mark in the third quarter and in the process passed Mavericks legend and NBA champion Dirk Nowitzki (78) who led the team to their first title, for most 35-point games in franchise history.

Expand Tweet

He tied with the big after his 39-point outing in Dallas' previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic is also closing in on 10,000 career regular-season points.

#2 Has 30+ points in 10 straight games - the longest streak in Mavs history

Luka Doncic's last 10 games have seen them vault the 30-point mark, setting the record for the longest streak with the most 30+ points recorded in Mavericks' history.

Expand Tweet

Overall, Doncic has propped up 18 games with 30 points or more. He headed into the contest tied with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for the longest active streak of consecutive outings scoring 30 points.

# Surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for fourth-most 40-point triple-doubles in NBA history.

Luka Doncic's memorable evening saw him end with a triple-double. His 40 points, coupled with 12 boards and 10 dimes saw him surpass legend Wilt Chamberlain (7) for the fourth-most 40-point triple-doubles in NBA history.

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old now trails Russell Westbrook (13) and James Harden (16) — both of whom are active in the league.