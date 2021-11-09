3 shooting guards aged 25 or under in the NBA who have performed above expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The early weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season have seen teams go head-to-head in a bid to get a good start to the title challenge. Some shooting guards have excelled above expectations, aiding their various teams' campaigns and hitting career-highs while at it.

The shooting guard position has seen a few players who were expected to perform averagely hit new levels. While some are getting in their stride, a few have had an explosive start to the new season. Our focus on this piece will be highlighting the shooting guards aged 25 or under who are performing better than expected in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Three NBA shooting guards aged 25 and under hitting high strides in the early weeks of the new season

#3 Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the net on DeAndre' Bembry #95 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on November 7, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Gary Trent Jr. made his way into the NBA in

2018 as the 37th overall pick in the draft by the Sacramento Kings. The second-round pick had quite a weak start in the NBA, averaging 2.7 points and 8.9 points in his first two seasons in the NBA.

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, not much was expected from the former Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard, but Trent Jr. has been on a rampage in the early weeks of the new season. He was instrumental in the Toronto Raptors five-game winning streak and currently leads the NBA in steals, averaging 2.8 steals per game and a total of 31 steals made. He currently ranks third in three-pointers on the Raptors' roster, with 2.1 threes made per game, while attaining an almost perfect accuracy from the charity stripe (85.7%).

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to his three pointer during a 107-104 Oklahoma City Thunder win at Staples Center on November 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The NBA has awakened to the wonder that is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his massive potential as he goes on an explosive run in his third season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the terrible run the OKC Thunder have had in the early weeks of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing but spectacular.

The 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team player leads the Thunder in points, field goals, three-pointers and free throws. He currently ranks 21st in the league with 22.4 points scored per game, but will surely make his way to the top 10 in no distant time with the top form he is in.

#1 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after dunking the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Target Center on October 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves 1st round pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Anthony Edwards, is having an explosive sophomore season. His debut season in the NBA saw him average 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks. All of which he has surpassed so far in the new season.

NBA @NBA



and Clippers in Q1 on NBA League Pass.

📱💻: This Euro from Anthony Edwards 👀 @Timberwolves and Clippers in Q1 on NBA League Pass.📱💻: app.link.nba.com/e/LP This Euro from Anthony Edwards 👀@Timberwolves and Clippers in Q1 on NBA League Pass.📱💻: app.link.nba.com/e/LP https://t.co/5ynV9wndXF

Edwards currently averages 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in eight games played. He places 19th in the NBA top scorer chart in the 2021-22 season, the youngest player in the top 20 rankings. The 20-year old ranks 14th and 17th in field goals and three-pointers respectively, in the league. Edwards has been a sight to behold for the Timberwolves this season thus far and is gearing up to attain even greater heights before the end of the season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar