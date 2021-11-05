3 shooting guards who have performed below expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Shooting guards in the NBA carry the bulk of the scoring for a team because of their unique ability to score and dribble the ball. However, a few have been less dependable for their teams.

There have been many surprises early in the 2021-22 season, with high-ranked teams struggling to assert their dominance. The same applies to players, with some of the youngsters showing exactly how adept they are at scoring the basket.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has stood out among all the shooting guards in the NBA this season. Although the Oklahoma City Thunder have a 2-6 record, it is not a reflection of his performances. He has led the team through two inspiring comebacks against the LA Lakers superteam so far this season.

StatMuse @statmuse Most isolation points this season:



66 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

58 — James Harden

56 — Kevin Durant Most isolation points this season:66 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander58 — James Harden56 — Kevin Durant https://t.co/Ex5GWal1gE

There was a lot of hype around some players coming into the 2021-22 NBA season. However, not many have lived up to expectations.

Let's take a look at three shooting guards who have performed below expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Sacramento Kings

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, fans were raving about the potential of the Sacramento Kings' backcourt duo of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. However, Haliburton's performance so far has been underwhelming.

Perhaps the responsibility is too much for the sophomore, and he is cracking under the pressure. Whatever the case may be, the 21-year-old guard has not played at the level that many expected from him.

Haliburton is averaging 13.1 points in eight games while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. The success of the team hinged on his performances as well as Fox's. So far, the standout player for the Kings has been Harrison Barnes.

#2 Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson's shooting form has been his most impressive feature. His ability to catch and quickly release has made him an asset for the Miami Heat since the 2019-20 NBA season.

However, Robinson has struggled to knock down three-pointers this season. Tyler Herro has so far been the spark for the Heat in terms of shooting, coming off the bench and executing more efficiently than Robinson.

The shooting guard is averaging 10.6 points while shooting 33.3% on nine attempts per game. Although Herro has stepped up, Robinson will still need to produce better on both ends of the floor to help the Heat in their quest for an NBA championship.

#1 James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has struggled early in the 2021-22 NBA season mainly because of his inability to head to the free-throw line. The new league rule aimed at stopping offensive players from initiating contact to draw fouls has affected him the most. This has resulted in lots of turnovers and fruitless possessions for the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden is an elite-level scorer, winning the NBA's scoring title for three consecutive seasons. However, his display so far in the 2021-22 season has been hard to watch.

Without Kyrie Irving, Harden will need to be at his best every night to guarantee wins for the Nets. He is gradually finding his shooting stroke but is still far from being the lethal scorer we know him to be.

