3 shooting guards who have performed above expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA has evolved into a shooter's game, which is why shooting guards are in high demand. Even with an abundance of shooters in the league, few have set themselves apart early in the 2021-22 season.

The NBA's new rule has affected a lot of players, especially the guards that create their shots off the dribble. However, the players on this list have not been deterred by it, continually producing at an even higher rate than they did last season.

Shooting guards like Jaylen Brown and Zach LaVine have been incredible so far this season. Their ability to pull up from beyond the arc and take it to the rack with all ferocity is exemplary.

There is still a lot of basketball to be played in the current season, which might see a different set of players turn their games around. Nevertheless, here are three shooting guards who have performed above expectations so far in the ongoing season.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an exceptional player since joining the NBA in 2018, but his career really kicked off in his sophomore season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. So far in the 2021-22 season, he has been a bright spot for the team.

The Thunder's win-loss (2-6) record does not reflect his performance in every game. However, he led the charge against the LA Lakers, overcoming 26-point and 19-point deficits to give them their only wins so far this season.

In eight games played, the Canadian is averaging 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Although he was going to be the tip of the spear for the Oklahoma-based franchise heading into the 2021-22 season, he is performing at a level that justifies an All-Star appearance consideration.

#2 Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors. Everyone has had their eyes on Stephen Curry and anticipated the return of Klay Thompson. But Poole has been the man to watch for the Warriors so far this season.

The 22-year-old is having a breakout season in his third year in the NBA, averaging 17.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals. His efforts on both ends of the floor have been admirable.

If he maintains his form, it will be hard to stop the Warriors, especially with Thompson's return to the fold. Pundits are starting to see them as contenders in the championship race.

#1 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat

After an overall poor performance in his second season in the NBA, not much was expected from Tyler Herro. However, the Kentucky product has been phenomenal for the Miami Heat so far this season.

Despite coming off the bench, Herro is the second-best scorer on the team with 20.4 points per game. Add to that 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Herro has been a joy to watch and is a significant part of the Heat's success early on this season. His contributions will be immense for the Heat as they hope to better their 2021 NBA playoffs run.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan