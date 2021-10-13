3 significant changes ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season and predicting their impact going forward

It seems like every passing NBA season in the past half-decade brings an absurd amount of change. Whether it's stars being traded or moving via free agency, head coaches being replaced, or front office executives alternating, the NBA is in constant motion.

The 2021-22 NBA offseason was no different, specifically in the coaching department. The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, and Washington Wizards all replaced their former head coaches with new names.

Boston, Dallas and the Minnesota Timberwolves have all moved on from their head front office executives, which should alter their franchise decision-making and potential evaluation of assets.

Three moves that could have a significant impact on their teams heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Chauncey Billups

The Portland Trail Blazers felt that change was needed after another unsuccessful postseason, and that came in the form of a coaching swap. Terry Stotts was often labeled as one of the best coaches in the NBA, although he was never placed in the elite tier by many.

Stotts regularly led the Trail Blazers, along with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, to the top five offense throughout his tenure. On the other hand, they were almost always on the opposite end of the spectrum defensively.

This could have been a product of the roster in place, something that Portland's President of Basketball Operations has been publicly criticized for often. Their defensive talent has been subpar and the pendulum seems to swing too far in favor of offensive abilities.

It is unknown what Chauncey will implement in his first NBA head coaching opportunity, but the Portland Trail Blazers won't be the same type of team we have seen for years now - which hasn't been enough. Time will tell if that is for the better, as Terry Stotts proved to be at least above average throughout his tenure.

