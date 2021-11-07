3 small forwards who have performed below expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Small forwards in the NBA are some of the most versatile players because of their varied skills. However, it's been a struggle for some to get going in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Kevin Durant is currently a model small forward in the NBA, leading the scoring for the Brooklyn Nets. KD is known for his ability to score in many ways, making him one of the most unguardable players in the league.

However, a few others will need to clean up their acts as the season progresses. Based on recent performances, here are three shooting guards who have performed below expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season:

#3 Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lauri Markkanen is playing as a small forward in his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers because of the quality of players they have in the frontcourt. While the new role might seem strange for him, he is not close to being the same player who made his mark in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Markkanen's size and athleticism ought to be a big positive for him offensively, as as he plays against undersized guys most of the time. Unfortunately, he has not been effective shooting the ball. He is shooting at 28% from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts per game, and has a field goal percentage of .361.

However, the 24-year-old has played better team defense. His length has helped force a lot of turnovers so far this season, and he has an NBA career-best 1.3 steals per game.

#2 Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. (#1) of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. was a reliable scoring option for the Denver Nuggets in the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 19 points per game. Fans were excited to see how he would progress this season, especially as he would have more touches with Jamal Murray sidelined due to injury.

It is safe to say that things have not gone well for the guard so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. His struggles have been apparent so far, as his shooting has taken a massive dip. The 23-year-old is averaging career-low numbers in field goal percentage (.364) and three-pointers (21.7%).

So far this season, Porter Jr. is averaging 10.9 points per game. His inefficiencies in scoring the basket have played a significant role in the Nuggets ranking 23rd in offensive rating early in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum (#0)of the Boston Celtics

Coming into the new season, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Jayson Tatum and what he could help the Boston Celtics achieve. But things have not yet clicked for the 2017 NBA draft third overall pick.

Tatum had a scintillating 2020-21 NBA campaign, recording several 50-point games to will the Cs to inspiring comeback victories. Although he has already had a 41-point game, his overall performances have been underwhelming. In nine games, he is averaging 22.7 points while shooting at 37.3% from the field and a measly 27.1% from beyond the arc.

Given how much the Celtics rely on Tatum for production, it is quite apparent when he has a poor night. For the C's to have any chance of success in the 2021-22 NBA season, the two-time All-Star will need to turn up the heat pretty soon.

