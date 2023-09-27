3 stars Miami Heat can chase after failed Damian Lillard pursuit

The Miami Heat have fallen short in their attempt to land Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran superstar is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks after a shocking trade was announced on September 27 by The Athletic's Shams Charania. As such, the Heat may look to bring in a different star name after spending the summer chasing a new star-level addition.

Miami isn't awash with tradeable assets. However, Pat Riley is an experienced negotiator capable of pulling off a deal that few would see coming. Nevertheless, with Lillard off the board, there aren't many star-level talents available for trade, and that is where things get difficult.

Still, where there's a will, there's a way. Here are three stars the Heat could look to acquire before the February trade deadline.

3 stars the Miami Heat can chase

#1 James Harden

If the Miami Heat want an elite guard, they should look no further than James Harden. Despite his advancing age and deteriorating reputation, Harden is still one of the best ball-handlers in the league. He can also get a double-double in points and assist on a nightly basis.

Erik Spoelstra has a knack for getting the best out of aging stars and could be the one to revitalize the former MVP back to his former glory. However, Harden may not mesh well with Jimmy Butler, known for his intensive competitiveness and desire to win.

Nevertheless, Harden could be a name we hear floated in Miami trade rumors in the coming weeks. After all, if you lose out on a star guard, you go for the next one.

#2 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is another star guard who has found his name in trade rumors throughout the offseason. The Chicago Bulls have failed to become the contending team they dreamed of when they acquired Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. As their core ages, the Bulls could look to hit the reset button, with LaVine being the most likely trade candidate.

Miami would be an ideal landing spot for the three-level scorer with exceptional pace control. Tyler Herro would be the logical makeweight in a potential deal for LaVine, as his age and upside would be enticing for the Bulls to build around as they begin to re-tool their roster.

However, all talk of a potential LaVine trade has been rumors, so there's no guarantee the Bulls are in the market to make a change. That could change before February, though.

#3 Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday was routed to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Damian Lillard trade. However, Portland is unlikely to retain the veteran guard as they continue to look for ways to rebuild their roster and acquire future assets. As such, Holiday is likely to be moved again in the coming weeks or months, and Miami would be the ideal landing spot.

Holiday fits Miami's personality; his defense would be a welcomed addition, and Spoelstra would relish working with such a versatile player. Holiday and Butler would also become a tough two-way duo that can lock you down and drain shots on you in back-to-back possession.

After missing out on Lillard, Holiday could be the perfect pivot for Pat Riley and Spoelstra — an addition that allows the Heat to continue contending at the highest levels.