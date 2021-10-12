3 strengths of the Brooklyn Nets that could be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets have always been a strong team since the acquisition of James Harden in the 2020-21 NBA season. But they failed to scale the heights many expected of them.

A second-round exit in the playoffs was their ceiling in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Although the Brooklyn Nets were expected to go all the way, the super team did not do enough in year 1 to win the championship.

Sky Sports @SkySports It wasn't to be for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but Kevin Durant still put up one hell of a fight scoring the most points ever in a Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks who advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.What a game! 🏀⬇️ It wasn't to be for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but Kevin Durant still put up one hell of a fight scoring the most points ever in a Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks who advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.What a game! 🏀⬇️https://t.co/df4SAFUBYT

The Brooklyn Nets are still looking for their first-ever championship in franchise history after a promising 2021-22 campaign. NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003 are the closest the Nets have come to winning the title.

Early odds have the Brooklyn Nets as heavy favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, and one can see why. They lacked in some areas last season, which put their championship hopes in jeopardy. But given their offseason moves this summer, a healthy Nets team could run rings around every other franchise in the league.

Before the 2021-22 NBA season gets underway, here are three strengths of the Brooklyn Nets that could play a key role in their success this season.

#1 The Brooklyn Nets have improved their defense

Paul Millsap (#4) will play the 2021-22 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Defense was the Brooklyn Nets' Achilles heel, and many would say it was the reason why they fell short of winning the championship last season. Despite the offensive arsenal at their disposal, a championship team is one that can defend their basket and get buckets on the other end of the court.

The Nets were very decisive during the offseason, targeting players who can score off the bench and also defend. One acquisition that stands out in this regard is Paul Millsap.

NBA @NBA Paul Millsap finishes the oop through contact! 💪 Paul Millsap finishes the oop through contact! 💪 https://t.co/QLjyFZcumz

The veteran is a defensive juggernaut, and was brought in for his versatility. However, there is a downside to his presence in the Brooklyn Nets team: he is almost a non-factor in offense.

LeMarcus Aldridge also re-signed for the Nets following clearance from doctors that he can resume playing. The big man retired in the 2020-21 season due to an irregular heartbeat, but has come back to help the Nets in their championship run.

Ranking 23rd in defensive rating is unacceptable for a team that is looking to compete for the championship. While the Brooklyn Nets have made attempts to address their defensive woes, the question of whether their big three could be better defenders remains.

