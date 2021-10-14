3 strengths of the Dallas Mavericks that'll be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is nearly upon us, being only a few days away, and not many teams have been able to get people quite as excited as the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. The Mavericks are entering the new season with hopes of running a good campaign, coming off the back of a less than ideal season.

Despite the presence of some talented players, they have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Mavs had a transitional offseason that ended with revolutions on and off the court. With the long-serving coach, Rick Carlisle and president of basketball operations, Donnie Nelson – two key players from their championship-winning era, leaving the franchise.

The Mavericks have, however, gone on to counter those losses and build for the future. Appointing talented coach and ex-player Jason Kidd as a replacement for Carlisle, whilst also making smart additions to their squad, like the signings of Reggie Bullock, Sterling Brown and Frank Ntilikina amongst others.

Shining hope for the Mavericks going into the new season

After a tepid season that saw them rank in the bottom half of the table for rebounds, blocks, steals and other defense-related statistics. The Mavericks will be hoping for a better season, and all signs have been pointing in that direction, with the Mavs putting in convincing performances this preseason and winning all two of their games.

With only nine days to go before their NBA season kicks off, the team seems to be blending well as Kidd looks to begin his Mavs career in stunning fashion. Below are three of the key strengths of this Mavericks squad going into this season.

#1 Great offense

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is double teamed by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game Seven of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on June 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The Mavericks have a lot to do if they are to capture championship glory come season’s end. But if their offense can fire on all cylinders this season, the Mavs should be capable of anything. The Mavericks have some of the best offensive talents in the league, with the likes of NBA All-Star players Luka Doncic and Kristap Porzingis.

The hope is that this season Doncic will be ably supported by a resurgent Porzingis, who after now having enough time to recover to full physical and mental capacity, should hit the ground running, rediscovering his best form. If he can do that, and then create chemistry with the ever-impressive Doncic, the Mavericks would surely only get better.

It's a scary thing to think of, especially when you consider the presence of Tim Hardaway Jr. As it stands, it is hard to see anything capable of stopping their attack from simply giving teams a run for their money. Especially if everyone stays fit throughout the season.

