3 strengths of the Golden State Warriors that'll be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2020-21 NBA season played out like nothing the Golden State Warriors thought it would be, as they finished 4th in their Pacific Division and 8th in the Western Conference.

That led to them not qualifying for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, as they finished 15th in the Conference and 5th out of 5 teams in the Division in the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Warriors could be said to have lost their rhythm owing to the loss of two of their big 3 to injuries - Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant - and the eventual trade of Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.

They hope to get back to their dominant period in the league that saw them win three NBA championship titles within a period of four seasons and make it to five NBA Finals in close succession. Below are some of their strengths that, if utilized properly, can guarantee success for the Warriors.

Factors that will help the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1. The great passing ability of Draymond Green

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors waves to the crowd after he was presented with his Olympic gold medal before their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Draymond Green was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and although he had a slow start he has gone on to be a magnificent addition to the team. In 2017, he was the NBA's Steals Leader and Defensive Player of the Year and made it to the All-Defensive First Team four times (2015-2017, 2021).

However, his unique ability to find his teammates has set him apart and has become a strength to the team's offense. He reads the game perfectly and has a 93% passing completion rate in the half-court and 82% in transition that leads to a possible scoring chance.

The 3-time All-Star has led the team in assists since 2016 with an exception in 2020 where Curry led. He finished as the third-best in assists in the league last season.

