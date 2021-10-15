3 Strengths of the Miami Heat that’ll be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

Despite having a successful outing in the 2019-20 NBA season that saw the Miami Heat finish the season as Eastern Conference Champions and go all the way to the NBA Finals, with the title snatched by the Los Angeles Lakers in a 2-4 defeat. The Miami Heat suffered a slight dip in performances last season, finishing 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 40-32 record.

WSVN 7 News @wsvn The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 120-103 to finish off a four-game first round sweep, becoming the first team to advance in this year’s playoffs. wsvn.com/sports/sweep-b… The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 120-103 to finish off a four-game first round sweep, becoming the first team to advance in this year’s playoffs. wsvn.com/sports/sweep-b…

The Miami Heat failed to reach their previous height, stumbling to a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks in a clean sweep. However, the franchise and its supporters are looking to enjoy a better outing in the coming season, especially after the kind of offseason they had. An improvement to their first-team roster has seen many tip them into being a serious challenger for the title. To do that, the Heat will need to play to their strengths, which are:

Three key strengths of the Miami Heat going into the new season

#1 Strong offseason leading to an exquisite new roster

P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo during Media Day at FTX Arena on September 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

After a bad run in the playoff series last season, the Miami Heat made some good additions during the offseason. Additions like the signings of championship-winning veterans, Kyle Lowry on a three-year deal worth $85 million, P.J. Tucker on a two-year $14.35 million contract, and Markieff Morris on a one-year $2.64 million contract, to their roster have boosted the Heat in many departments.

The front office re-signed the services of Duncan Robinson on a five-year deal that would see him earn $90 million, brought back Dewayne Dedmon on a $2.39 million one-year deal and re-signed Victor Oladipo on a veteran's minimum deal worth $2.39 million. With lots of experience now added to the team, the Heat can now boast of a team capable of pulling some weight in the NBA Eastern Conference and a real chance at the title.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar