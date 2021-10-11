3 strengths of the Milwaukee Bucks that'll be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season edges closer as preseason games thrill fans and introduce them to a snippet of what the regular season will hold. The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets in their very first game of the regular season on October 20.

The reigning champions of the 2020-21 NBA season will be looking to defend their title in the coming season and could do just that with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the lads seemingly hungry for more challenges with no injury scare, of course.

While we have taken a look at the possible weaknesses that could hamper them in the coming season, let's highlight the strengths that could be key to their successful 2021-22 campaign.

Milwaukee Bucks strengths going into the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Team Chemistry

Fans hold a flag during the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Victory Parade and Rally in the Deer District of Fiserv Forum on July 22, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Bucks didn't make any big changes to their roster as they retained the core of their team that won the 2020-21 NBA championship. A big plus for them going into the 2021-22 season will be an already established team chemistry.

The only loss suffered by the Bucks during the offseason was the exit of P.J. Tucker, who signed for the Miami Heat as a free agent. The loss of Tucker shouldn't put a dent in the team's chemistry as he was only featured in 20 regular-season games in his five-month stint with the Bucks.

